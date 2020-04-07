Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2020-2027

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip.

It provides overview and forecast of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates for five major regions, 2020 to 2027. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market by region is further subdivided into each country and segment.

Request Sample PDF of Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005728/

Companies Mentioned:-

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Xilinx, Inc.

The data center segment of the AI Chip market led the Asia Pacific market with maximum share. However, the data center segment is expected to lose its dominance to the edge segment during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world, and hence, AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. AI chips are majorly being used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing. However, with breakthroughs in the last few years, AI chips have evolved to cater to a wide range of applications, especially inference at the edge. Edge computing is also emerging as a preferred choice for applications where data privacy issues and data bandwidth are important. The future market growth of edge computing is expected to be phenomenal mainly due to the interest of major market players such as Google, NVIDIA, Apple, Samsung, and Intel, among others. The AI Chip market is bifurcated by segment into Datacenter/Cloud and edge applications.

This report covers major advances as an organic and inorganic growth strategy in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market. Various agencies awareness on organic boom techniques which include product launches, product approvals, and patents and activities. The arms growth strategy activities witnessed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. The market players from Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip in the global market.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and groswth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip Market providing information such as company profiles and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, earnings and contact information. Trends in the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chip and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the new investment project is assessed and conclusions from research around the world are presented.

Buy Now This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005728/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]