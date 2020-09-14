Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Industry Report 2020

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Aluminium Extrusions industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Automotive Aluminium Extrusions and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminium Extrusions is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Automotive Aluminium Extrusions budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Automotive Aluminium Extrusions sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Constellium

APALT

MONTUPET

Hydro (Sapa)

ETEM

Arconic

Zahit Aluminium

STEP-G

China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

Hindalco-Novelis

Gulf Extrusions

Edmo Ltd

Market Segment by Type, covers

Alumium Space Frame

Sub-structures

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Alumium Space Frame

1.2.3 Sub-structures

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Overview of Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market

1.4.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Constellium

2.1.1 Constellium Details

2.1.2 Constellium Major Business

2.1.3 Constellium SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Constellium Product and Services

2.1.5 Constellium Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 APALT

2.2.1 APALT Details

2.2.2 APALT Major Business

2.2.3 APALT SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 APALT Product and Services

2.2.5 APALT Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 MONTUPET

2.3.1 MONTUPET Details

2.3.2 MONTUPET Major Business

2.3.3 MONTUPET SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 MONTUPET Product and Services

2.3.5 MONTUPET Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Hydro (Sapa)

2.4.1 Hydro (Sapa) Details

2.4.2 Hydro (Sapa) Major Business

2.4.3 Hydro (Sapa) SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Hydro (Sapa) Product and Services

2.4.5 Hydro (Sapa) Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ETEM

2.5.1 ETEM Details

2.5.2 ETEM Major Business

2.5.3 ETEM SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ETEM Product and Services

2.5.5 ETEM Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Arconic

2.6.1 Arconic Details

2.6.2 Arconic Major Business

2.6.3 Arconic Product and Services

2.6.4 Arconic Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Zahit Aluminium

2.7.1 Zahit Aluminium Details

2.7.2 Zahit Aluminium Major Business

2.7.3 Zahit Aluminium Product and Services

2.7.4 Zahit Aluminium Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 STEP-G

2.8.1 STEP-G Details

2.8.2 STEP-G Major Business

2.8.3 STEP-G Product and Services

2.8.4 STEP-G Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited

2.9.1 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited Details

2.9.2 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited Major Business

2.9.3 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited Product and Services

2.9.4 China Zhongwang Holdings Limited Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Hindalco-Novelis

2.10.1 Hindalco-Novelis Details

2.10.2 Hindalco-Novelis Major Business

2.10.3 Hindalco-Novelis Product and Services

2.10.4 Hindalco-Novelis Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Gulf Extrusions

2.11.1 Gulf Extrusions Details

2.11.2 Gulf Extrusions Major Business

2.11.3 Gulf Extrusions Product and Services

2.11.4 Gulf Extrusions Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Edmo Ltd

2.12.1 Edmo Ltd Details

2.12.2 Edmo Ltd Major Business

2.12.3 Edmo Ltd Product and Services

2.12.4 Edmo Ltd Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Automotive Aluminium Extrusions Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

