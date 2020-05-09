Bath Tissue Market Future Forecast Indicates Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Bath Tissue industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Bath Tissue industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Bath Tissue industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Bath Tissue industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bath Tissue Market Research Report: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Metsa Group, Essity (from SCA), Oji Holdings, Cascades, Sofidel, Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers), First Quality, Clearwater, Irving, Kruger, WEPA, Empresas CMPC, Hengan Group, APP (Sinar Mas Group), C & S Paper

Global Bath Tissue Market by Type: Pulp Paper, Recycled Paper

Global Bath Tissue Market by Application: Household, Commercial

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Bath Tissue industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Bath Tissue industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Bath Tissue industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Bath Tissue industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Bath Tissue market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Bath Tissue market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Bath Tissue market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Bath Tissue market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Bath Tissue market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Bath Tissue market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Bath Tissue market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bath Tissue Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bath Tissue Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bath Tissue Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pulp Paper

1.4.3 Recycled Paper

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bath Tissue Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bath Tissue Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bath Tissue Industry

1.6.1.1 Bath Tissue Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Bath Tissue Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bath Tissue Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bath Tissue Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bath Tissue Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bath Tissue Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Bath Tissue Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Bath Tissue Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bath Tissue Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bath Tissue Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bath Tissue Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bath Tissue Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bath Tissue Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bath Tissue Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bath Tissue Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bath Tissue Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bath Tissue Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bath Tissue Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bath Tissue Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bath Tissue Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bath Tissue Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bath Tissue Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bath Tissue Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bath Tissue Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bath Tissue Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bath Tissue Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bath Tissue Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bath Tissue Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bath Tissue Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bath Tissue Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bath Tissue Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bath Tissue Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bath Tissue Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bath Tissue Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bath Tissue Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bath Tissue Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bath Tissue Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bath Tissue by Country

6.1.1 North America Bath Tissue Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bath Tissue Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bath Tissue by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bath Tissue Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bath Tissue Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bath Tissue by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bath Tissue Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bath Tissue Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Procter & Gamble

11.1.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

11.1.2 Procter & Gamble Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Procter & Gamble Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Procter & Gamble Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.1.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

11.2 Kimberly-Clark

11.2.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kimberly-Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Kimberly-Clark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kimberly-Clark Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.2.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

11.3 Georgia-Pacific

11.3.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

11.3.2 Georgia-Pacific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Georgia-Pacific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Georgia-Pacific Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.3.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

11.4 Metsa Group

11.4.1 Metsa Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Metsa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Metsa Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Metsa Group Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.4.5 Metsa Group Recent Development

11.5 Essity (from SCA)

11.5.1 Essity (from SCA) Corporation Information

11.5.2 Essity (from SCA) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Essity (from SCA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Essity (from SCA) Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.5.5 Essity (from SCA) Recent Development

11.6 Oji Holdings

11.6.1 Oji Holdings Corporation Information

11.6.2 Oji Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Oji Holdings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Oji Holdings Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.6.5 Oji Holdings Recent Development

11.7 Cascades

11.7.1 Cascades Corporation Information

11.7.2 Cascades Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Cascades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Cascades Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.7.5 Cascades Recent Development

11.8 Sofidel

11.8.1 Sofidel Corporation Information

11.8.2 Sofidel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Sofidel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Sofidel Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.8.5 Sofidel Recent Development

11.9 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers)

11.9.1 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers) Corporation Information

11.9.2 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers) Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.9.5 Resolute (Atlas Toilet Papers) Recent Development

11.10 First Quality

11.10.1 First Quality Corporation Information

11.10.2 First Quality Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 First Quality Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 First Quality Bath Tissue Products Offered

11.10.5 First Quality Recent Development

11.12 Irving

11.12.1 Irving Corporation Information

11.12.2 Irving Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Irving Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Irving Products Offered

11.12.5 Irving Recent Development

11.13 Kruger

11.13.1 Kruger Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kruger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Kruger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Kruger Products Offered

11.13.5 Kruger Recent Development

11.14 WEPA

11.14.1 WEPA Corporation Information

11.14.2 WEPA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 WEPA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 WEPA Products Offered

11.14.5 WEPA Recent Development

11.15 Empresas CMPC

11.15.1 Empresas CMPC Corporation Information

11.15.2 Empresas CMPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Empresas CMPC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Empresas CMPC Products Offered

11.15.5 Empresas CMPC Recent Development

11.16 Hengan Group

11.16.1 Hengan Group Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hengan Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Hengan Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hengan Group Products Offered

11.16.5 Hengan Group Recent Development

11.17 APP (Sinar Mas Group)

11.17.1 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Corporation Information

11.17.2 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Products Offered

11.17.5 APP (Sinar Mas Group) Recent Development

11.18 C & S Paper

11.18.1 C & S Paper Corporation Information

11.18.2 C & S Paper Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 C & S Paper Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 C & S Paper Products Offered

11.18.5 C & S Paper Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bath Tissue Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bath Tissue Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bath Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bath Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bath Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bath Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bath Tissue Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bath Tissue Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bath Tissue Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bath Tissue Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bath Tissue Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

