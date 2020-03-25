Bioinformatics Services Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2027

Bioinformatics services involves the development of tools, techniques and software for visualizing genome, gene and protein structure. The rise in the development in the field of information technology has expanded its application in the healthcare. The development has evolved information technology and software engineering which has resulted into sophisticated algorithms for performing efficient and faster analysis. The use of bioinformatics has led to various innovations in the healthcare industry and has benefited various healthcare applications.

The bioinformatics services market is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the rising genetic disorders, growing developments in the field of biotechnology, increasing genomics across the world and others. The growing developments by the market leaders in the field of biotechnology are likely to increase the growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

BGI

Source BioScience

QIAGEN

CD Genomics

GENEWIZ

BaseClear B.V.

Fios Genomics

