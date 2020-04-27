Bioplastics Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026| Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DowDuPont
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Bioplastics Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Bioplastics Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Bioplastics Market Research Report: Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont, BASF, Corbion, PSM, DowDuPont, Arkema, Kingfa, FKuR, Biomer, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials, PolyOne, Grabio, Danimer Scientific, Myriant, Mitsubishi, Biome Bioplastics
Global Bioplastics Market Segmentation by Product: Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Starch Blends, PLA, PHA, Others
Global Bioplastics Market Segmentation by Application: Packing Industry, Automotive Industry, Bottles Manufacturing, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Bioplastics market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Bioplastics market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Bioplastics market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global Bioplastics market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global Bioplastics market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global Bioplastics market?
- How will the global Bioplastics market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global Bioplastics market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bioplastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Bioplastics Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Bio-PET
1.4.3 Bio-PE
1.4.4 Starch Blends
1.4.5 PLA
1.4.6 PHA
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Packing Industry
1.5.3 Automotive Industry
1.5.4 Bottles Manufacturing
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Bioplastics Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Bioplastics Industry
1.6.1.1 Bioplastics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Bioplastics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for Bioplastics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Bioplastics Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Bioplastics Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Bioplastics Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global Bioplastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Bioplastics Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global Bioplastics Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Bioplastics Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Bioplastics Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Bioplastics Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Bioplastics Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Bioplastics Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Bioplastics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Bioplastics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bioplastics Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Bioplastics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Bioplastics Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Bioplastics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Bioplastics Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Bioplastics Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bioplastics Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bioplastics Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bioplastics Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Bioplastics Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Bioplastics Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Bioplastics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bioplastics Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Bioplastics Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bioplastics Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bioplastics Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Bioplastics by Country
6.1.1 North America Bioplastics Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Bioplastics Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Bioplastics by Country
7.1.1 Europe Bioplastics Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Bioplastics Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Bioplastics by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Bioplastics Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Bioplastics Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Braskem
11.1.1 Braskem Corporation Information
11.1.2 Braskem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Braskem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Braskem Bioplastics Products Offered
11.1.5 Braskem Recent Development
11.2 NatureWorks
11.2.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
11.2.2 NatureWorks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 NatureWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 NatureWorks Bioplastics Products Offered
11.2.5 NatureWorks Recent Development
11.3 Novamont
11.3.1 Novamont Corporation Information
11.3.2 Novamont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Novamont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Novamont Bioplastics Products Offered
11.3.5 Novamont Recent Development
11.4 BASF
11.4.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.4.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 BASF Bioplastics Products Offered
11.4.5 BASF Recent Development
11.5 Corbion
11.5.1 Corbion Corporation Information
11.5.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Corbion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Corbion Bioplastics Products Offered
11.5.5 Corbion Recent Development
11.6 PSM
11.6.1 PSM Corporation Information
11.6.2 PSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 PSM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 PSM Bioplastics Products Offered
11.6.5 PSM Recent Development
11.7 DowDuPont
11.7.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
11.7.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 DowDuPont Bioplastics Products Offered
11.7.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
11.8 Arkema
11.8.1 Arkema Corporation Information
11.8.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Arkema Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Arkema Bioplastics Products Offered
11.8.5 Arkema Recent Development
11.9 Kingfa
11.9.1 Kingfa Corporation Information
11.9.2 Kingfa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Kingfa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Kingfa Bioplastics Products Offered
11.9.5 Kingfa Recent Development
11.10 FKuR
11.10.1 FKuR Corporation Information
11.10.2 FKuR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 FKuR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 FKuR Bioplastics Products Offered
11.10.5 FKuR Recent Development
11.12 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials
11.12.1 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Corporation Information
11.12.2 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Products Offered
11.12.5 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Recent Development
11.13 PolyOne
11.13.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
11.13.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 PolyOne Products Offered
11.13.5 PolyOne Recent Development
11.14 Grabio
11.14.1 Grabio Corporation Information
11.14.2 Grabio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Grabio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Grabio Products Offered
11.14.5 Grabio Recent Development
11.15 Danimer Scientific
11.15.1 Danimer Scientific Corporation Information
11.15.2 Danimer Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Danimer Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Danimer Scientific Products Offered
11.15.5 Danimer Scientific Recent Development
11.16 Myriant
11.16.1 Myriant Corporation Information
11.16.2 Myriant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Myriant Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Myriant Products Offered
11.16.5 Myriant Recent Development
11.17 Mitsubishi
11.17.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
11.17.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered
11.17.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
11.18 Biome Bioplastics
11.18.1 Biome Bioplastics Corporation Information
11.18.2 Biome Bioplastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Biome Bioplastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Biome Bioplastics Products Offered
11.18.5 Biome Bioplastics Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Bioplastics Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Bioplastics Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Bioplastics Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Bioplastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Bioplastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Bioplastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Bioplastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Bioplastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Bioplastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Bioplastics Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bioplastics Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bioplastics Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Bioplastics Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
