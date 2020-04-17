Boron Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Boron Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Boron market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Boron market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Boron market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Boron market.

Leading players of the global Boron market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Boron market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Boron market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Boron market.

The major players that are operating in the global Boron market are: Eti Maden, Rio Tinto, Searles Valley Minerals, Minera Santa Rita, Borax Argentina, Quiborax

Global Boron Market by Product Type: Salt Lake Source, Mine Source

Global Boron Market by Application: Glass, Ceramics, Agriculture, Detergents, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Boron market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Boron market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Boron market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Boron market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Boron market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Boron market

Highlighting important trends of the global Boron market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Boron market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Boron market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Boron Market Overview

1.1 Boron Product Overview

1.2 Boron Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Salt Lake Source

1.2.2 Mine Source

1.3 Global Boron Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Boron Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Boron Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Boron Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Boron Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Boron Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Boron Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Boron Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Boron Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Boron Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Boron Industry

1.5.1.1 Boron Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Boron Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Boron Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Boron Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Boron Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Boron Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Boron Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Boron Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Boron Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Boron Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Boron Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Boron as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Boron Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Boron Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Boron Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Boron Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Boron Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Boron Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Boron Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Boron Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Boron Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Boron Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Boron Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Boron Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Boron by Application

4.1 Boron Segment by Application

4.1.1 Glass

4.1.2 Ceramics

4.1.3 Agriculture

4.1.4 Detergents

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Boron Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Boron Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Boron Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Boron Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Boron by Application

4.5.2 Europe Boron by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Boron by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Boron by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Boron by Application

5 North America Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Boron Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Boron Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Boron Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Boron Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boron Business

10.1 Eti Maden

10.1.1 Eti Maden Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eti Maden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Eti Maden Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Eti Maden Boron Products Offered

10.1.5 Eti Maden Recent Development

10.2 Rio Tinto

10.2.1 Rio Tinto Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rio Tinto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rio Tinto Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Eti Maden Boron Products Offered

10.2.5 Rio Tinto Recent Development

10.3 Searles Valley Minerals

10.3.1 Searles Valley Minerals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Searles Valley Minerals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Searles Valley Minerals Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Searles Valley Minerals Boron Products Offered

10.3.5 Searles Valley Minerals Recent Development

10.4 Minera Santa Rita

10.4.1 Minera Santa Rita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Minera Santa Rita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Minera Santa Rita Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Minera Santa Rita Boron Products Offered

10.4.5 Minera Santa Rita Recent Development

10.5 Borax Argentina

10.5.1 Borax Argentina Corporation Information

10.5.2 Borax Argentina Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Borax Argentina Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Borax Argentina Boron Products Offered

10.5.5 Borax Argentina Recent Development

10.6 Quiborax

10.6.1 Quiborax Corporation Information

10.6.2 Quiborax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Quiborax Boron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Quiborax Boron Products Offered

10.6.5 Quiborax Recent Development

…

11 Boron Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Boron Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Boron Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

