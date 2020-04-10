Cannabis Testing Market Insight and Outlook Report 2020 | PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters An dOthers

Global Cannabis Testing Market research report is a comprehensive research report which without a doubt meets the vital and explicit needs of the business. All the market related components are extremely important to make a progress in the focused commercial center. So, the Cannabis Testing market report analyzes all these essential parameters about Medical Device industry for the improved and noteworthy market insights. These days, organizations are exceedingly depending on the various portions canvassed in the market research report which introduces better knowledge to drive the business into right bearing.

MARKET OVERVIEW

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Key Competitors In Market are Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, SCIEX, Merck KGaA, Restek Corporation, Waters, CannaSafe Analytics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., Digipath Labs and among others

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global cannabis testing industry. Few of the organic developments, inorganic developments and others are listed below:

2018: In January, 2018, SCIEX Diagnostics, a division of SCIEX launched Citrine Triple Quad MS/MS and Citrine QTRAP MS/MS Systems for clinical diagnostics.

2017: In June, 2017, Waters Corporation received approval for Waters ACQUITY UPLC, ACQUITY UPLC I-Class System by Brazil’sNational Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

2016: In September 2016, SCIEX entered into a collaboration with CW Analytical (CWAL) to develop fully validated standardized methods to measure pesticides and cannabinoids in Cannabis and Cannabis related products.

Market segmentation:

By Type (Products and Software);

Services (Potency Testing, Terpene Profiling, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, and Genetic Testing);

End User (Testing Laboratories, Drug Manufacturers, and Research Institutes)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

