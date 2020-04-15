Carbon Fiber Bike Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carbon Fiber Bike market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Carbon Fiber Bike market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Research Report: Giant Bicycle, Merida Bike, Battle-FSD, Trek Bike, XDS, Shen Ying Biking, Look Cycle, Marmot Bike, Cube Bike, Colnago, SOLOMO, Kestrel Bicycles, Storck Bicycle, Tyrell Bicycle, De Rosa, DAHON, Pinarello, Canyon, Felt Cycles, Ellsworth Bike

Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market by Type: Road Bikes, Mountain Bikes, Others

Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market by Application: Bicycle Racing, Bicycle Touring, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Carbon Fiber Bike market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Bike market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Carbon Fiber Bike market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Carbon Fiber Bike market?

Table Of Content

1 Carbon Fiber Bike Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Bike Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Road Bikes

1.2.2 Mountain Bikes

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Carbon Fiber Bike Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Carbon Fiber Bike Industry

1.5.1.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Carbon Fiber Bike Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Carbon Fiber Bike Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Bike Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Bike Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Bike Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Bike Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Bike Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Bike as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Bike Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Bike Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Segment by Application

4.1.1 Bicycle Racing

4.1.2 Bicycle Touring

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Bike Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike by Application

5 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Bike Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Carbon Fiber Bike Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Bike Business

10.1 Giant Bicycle

10.1.1 Giant Bicycle Corporation Information

10.1.2 Giant Bicycle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Giant Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Giant Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.1.5 Giant Bicycle Recent Development

10.2 Merida Bike

10.2.1 Merida Bike Corporation Information

10.2.2 Merida Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Merida Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Giant Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.2.5 Merida Bike Recent Development

10.3 Battle-FSD

10.3.1 Battle-FSD Corporation Information

10.3.2 Battle-FSD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Battle-FSD Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Battle-FSD Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.3.5 Battle-FSD Recent Development

10.4 Trek Bike

10.4.1 Trek Bike Corporation Information

10.4.2 Trek Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Trek Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Trek Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.4.5 Trek Bike Recent Development

10.5 XDS

10.5.1 XDS Corporation Information

10.5.2 XDS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 XDS Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 XDS Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.5.5 XDS Recent Development

10.6 Shen Ying Biking

10.6.1 Shen Ying Biking Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shen Ying Biking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shen Ying Biking Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shen Ying Biking Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.6.5 Shen Ying Biking Recent Development

10.7 Look Cycle

10.7.1 Look Cycle Corporation Information

10.7.2 Look Cycle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Look Cycle Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Look Cycle Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.7.5 Look Cycle Recent Development

10.8 Marmot Bike

10.8.1 Marmot Bike Corporation Information

10.8.2 Marmot Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Marmot Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Marmot Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.8.5 Marmot Bike Recent Development

10.9 Cube Bike

10.9.1 Cube Bike Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cube Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Cube Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cube Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.9.5 Cube Bike Recent Development

10.10 Colnago

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Bike Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Colnago Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Colnago Recent Development

10.11 SOLOMO

10.11.1 SOLOMO Corporation Information

10.11.2 SOLOMO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 SOLOMO Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SOLOMO Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.11.5 SOLOMO Recent Development

10.12 Kestrel Bicycles

10.12.1 Kestrel Bicycles Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kestrel Bicycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kestrel Bicycles Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kestrel Bicycles Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.12.5 Kestrel Bicycles Recent Development

10.13 Storck Bicycle

10.13.1 Storck Bicycle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Storck Bicycle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Storck Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Storck Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.13.5 Storck Bicycle Recent Development

10.14 Tyrell Bicycle

10.14.1 Tyrell Bicycle Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tyrell Bicycle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Tyrell Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tyrell Bicycle Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.14.5 Tyrell Bicycle Recent Development

10.15 De Rosa

10.15.1 De Rosa Corporation Information

10.15.2 De Rosa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 De Rosa Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 De Rosa Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.15.5 De Rosa Recent Development

10.16 DAHON

10.16.1 DAHON Corporation Information

10.16.2 DAHON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 DAHON Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 DAHON Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.16.5 DAHON Recent Development

10.17 Pinarello

10.17.1 Pinarello Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pinarello Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Pinarello Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Pinarello Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.17.5 Pinarello Recent Development

10.18 Canyon

10.18.1 Canyon Corporation Information

10.18.2 Canyon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Canyon Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Canyon Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.18.5 Canyon Recent Development

10.19 Felt Cycles

10.19.1 Felt Cycles Corporation Information

10.19.2 Felt Cycles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Felt Cycles Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Felt Cycles Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.19.5 Felt Cycles Recent Development

10.20 Ellsworth Bike

10.20.1 Ellsworth Bike Corporation Information

10.20.2 Ellsworth Bike Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Ellsworth Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Ellsworth Bike Carbon Fiber Bike Products Offered

10.20.5 Ellsworth Bike Recent Development

11 Carbon Fiber Bike Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Bike Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Bike Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

