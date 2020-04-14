Carbon Fiber Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Carbon Fiber market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Carbon Fiber market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Carbon Fiber market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Carbon Fiber market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1631843/global-carbon-fiber-market

The competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Carbon Fiber market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report: Toray, ZOLTEK (Toray), Mitsubishi Rayon, Toho Tenax (Teijin), Hexcel, Formosa Plastics Corp, SGL, Cytec Solvay, DowDuPont, Hyosung, Taekwang Industrial, Zhongfu Shenying, Jiangsu Hengshen, Weihai Tuozhan Fiber, Bluestar Fibres

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Type: Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber, Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

Global Carbon Fiber Market by Application: Industrial Materials, Aerospace, Sports/Leisure

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Carbon Fiber market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Carbon Fiber market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Carbon Fiber market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1631843/global-carbon-fiber-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Carbon Fiber market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Carbon Fiber market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Carbon Fiber market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Carbon Fiber market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Carbon Fiber market?

Table Of Content

1 Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Regular-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.2.2 Large-Tow Carbon Fiber

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Carbon Fiber Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Carbon Fiber Industry

1.5.1.1 Carbon Fiber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Carbon Fiber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Carbon Fiber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Fiber by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Materials

4.1.2 Aerospace

4.1.3 Sports/Leisure

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber by Application

5 North America Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toray Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 ZOLTEK (Toray)

10.2.1 ZOLTEK (Toray) Corporation Information

10.2.2 ZOLTEK (Toray) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ZOLTEK (Toray) Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toray Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 ZOLTEK (Toray) Recent Development

10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

10.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin)

10.4.1 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Toho Tenax (Teijin) Recent Development

10.5 Hexcel

10.5.1 Hexcel Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hexcel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hexcel Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Hexcel Recent Development

10.6 Formosa Plastics Corp

10.6.1 Formosa Plastics Corp Corporation Information

10.6.2 Formosa Plastics Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Formosa Plastics Corp Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Formosa Plastics Corp Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Formosa Plastics Corp Recent Development

10.7 SGL

10.7.1 SGL Corporation Information

10.7.2 SGL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SGL Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SGL Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 SGL Recent Development

10.8 Cytec Solvay

10.8.1 Cytec Solvay Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cytec Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cytec Solvay Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Cytec Solvay Recent Development

10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DowDuPont Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.10 Hyosung

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hyosung Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hyosung Recent Development

10.11 Taekwang Industrial

10.11.1 Taekwang Industrial Corporation Information

10.11.2 Taekwang Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Taekwang Industrial Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Taekwang Industrial Recent Development

10.12 Zhongfu Shenying

10.12.1 Zhongfu Shenying Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhongfu Shenying Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhongfu Shenying Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Hengshen

10.13.1 Jiangsu Hengshen Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Hengshen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Hengshen Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Hengshen Recent Development

10.14 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber

10.14.1 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Corporation Information

10.14.2 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Weihai Tuozhan Fiber Recent Development

10.15 Bluestar Fibres

10.15.1 Bluestar Fibres Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bluestar Fibres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bluestar Fibres Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bluestar Fibres Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Bluestar Fibres Recent Development

11 Carbon Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.