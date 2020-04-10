Coconut Water Market Research Report 2020, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global coconut water market to exhibit a CAGR of around 18% during 2020-2025. Coconut water refers to the clear liquid present inside green coconuts, which is usually consumed for balancing electrolyte levels in the body. It has a sweet and nutty flavor and is a rich source of easily digestible carbohydrates, potassium, sodium, manganese, magnesium and calcium. In comparison to other beverages, it has fewer calories and is widely consumed as a refreshing drink to prevent dehydration. Apart from this, coconut water also contains various cytokines and phytohormones, which have antiaging, antithrombic and anticarcinogenic properties.

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of coconut water as an effective measure to prevent ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, liver damage, impaired digestion and metabolic disorders. This is further facilitated by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, along with growing health consciousness among the masses. Moreover, the introduction of organic and packaged product variants is also providing a boost to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing utilization of coconut water in the form of mixes and concentrates by cafes and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and the implementation of favorable government initiatives to promote coconut farming, are projected to drive the market further in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Coconut Water Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Sweetened

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Unsweetened

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Flavor

7.1 Plain

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Flavoured

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Coconut Water

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Coconut Water Powder

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Packaging

9.1 Carton

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Bottles

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Convenience Stores

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Online Retail Stores

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Others

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes

15 Price Indicators

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 All Market Inc.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Amy & Brian Naturals

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3 C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Celebes Coconut Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 Edward & Sons Trading Co Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Harmless Harvest Inc.

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Pulse Beverage Corp.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO)

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

