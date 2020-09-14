Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on Parachutes Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The Parachutes market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Parachutes market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Screw/band Hose Clamps market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Parachutes market has been segmented into

Round Parachutes

Ram-air Parachutes

Annular Parachutes

Ribbon and Ring Parachutes

Others

By Application, Parachutes has been segmented into:

Military

Civil

The major players covered in Parachutes are:

Airborne Systems

Mills Manufacturing

BRS Aerospace

Zodiac Aerospace

VITAL Parachute

Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment

Complete Parachute

Performance Designs

Fujikura Parachute

Vertical do Ponto

National Parachute

Spekon

Autoflug

Antares IAC

Parachute Systems

NZ Aerosports

FXC Corporation

Magam Safety

Parachute Laboratories

Butler Parachute Systems

Among other players domestic and global, Parachutes market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Parachutes_p494981.html

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Parachutes market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Parachutes markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Parachutes market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Parachutes market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Parachutes Market Share Analysis

Screw/band Hose Clamps competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Parachutes sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Parachutes sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Parachutes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Magnetic Cartridges, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Parachutes in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Parachutes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Parachutes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Parachutes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Parachutes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Parachutes Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Parachutes Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Round Parachutes

1.2.3 Ram-air Parachutes

1.2.4 Annular Parachutes

1.2.5 Ribbon and Ring Parachutes

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Parachutes Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Civil

1.4 Overview of Global Parachutes Market

1.4.1 Global Parachutes Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Airborne Systems

2.1.1 Airborne Systems Details

2.1.2 Airborne Systems Major Business

2.1.3 Airborne Systems SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Airborne Systems Product and Services

2.1.5 Airborne Systems Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Mills Manufacturing

2.2.1 Mills Manufacturing Details

2.2.2 Mills Manufacturing Major Business

2.2.3 Mills Manufacturing SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Mills Manufacturing Product and Services

2.2.5 Mills Manufacturing Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 BRS Aerospace

2.3.1 BRS Aerospace Details

2.3.2 BRS Aerospace Major Business

2.3.3 BRS Aerospace SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 BRS Aerospace Product and Services

2.3.5 BRS Aerospace Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Zodiac Aerospace

2.4.1 Zodiac Aerospace Details

2.4.2 Zodiac Aerospace Major Business

2.4.3 Zodiac Aerospace SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Zodiac Aerospace Product and Services

2.4.5 Zodiac Aerospace Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 VITAL Parachute

2.5.1 VITAL Parachute Details

2.5.2 VITAL Parachute Major Business

2.5.3 VITAL Parachute SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 VITAL Parachute Product and Services

2.5.5 VITAL Parachute Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment

2.6.1 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Details

2.6.2 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Major Business

2.6.3 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Product and Services

2.6.4 Avic Hongguang Airborne Equipment Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Complete Parachute

2.7.1 Complete Parachute Details

2.7.2 Complete Parachute Major Business

2.7.3 Complete Parachute Product and Services

2.7.4 Complete Parachute Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Performance Designs

2.8.1 Performance Designs Details

2.8.2 Performance Designs Major Business

2.8.3 Performance Designs Product and Services

2.8.4 Performance Designs Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Fujikura Parachute

2.9.1 Fujikura Parachute Details

2.9.2 Fujikura Parachute Major Business

2.9.3 Fujikura Parachute Product and Services

2.9.4 Fujikura Parachute Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Vertical do Ponto

2.10.1 Vertical do Ponto Details

2.10.2 Vertical do Ponto Major Business

2.10.3 Vertical do Ponto Product and Services

2.10.4 Vertical do Ponto Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 National Parachute

2.11.1 National Parachute Details

2.11.2 National Parachute Major Business

2.11.3 National Parachute Product and Services

2.11.4 National Parachute Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Spekon

2.12.1 Spekon Details

2.12.2 Spekon Major Business

2.12.3 Spekon Product and Services

2.12.4 Spekon Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Autoflug

2.13.1 Autoflug Details

2.13.2 Autoflug Major Business

2.13.3 Autoflug Product and Services

2.13.4 Autoflug Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Antares IAC

2.14.1 Antares IAC Details

2.14.2 Antares IAC Major Business

2.14.3 Antares IAC Product and Services

2.14.4 Antares IAC Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Parachute Systems

2.15.1 Parachute Systems Details

2.15.2 Parachute Systems Major Business

2.15.3 Parachute Systems Product and Services

2.15.4 Parachute Systems Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 NZ Aerosports

2.16.1 NZ Aerosports Details

2.16.2 NZ Aerosports Major Business

2.16.3 NZ Aerosports Product and Services

2.16.4 NZ Aerosports Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 FXC Corporation

2.17.1 FXC Corporation Details

2.17.2 FXC Corporation Major Business

2.17.3 FXC Corporation Product and Services

2.17.4 FXC Corporation Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Magam Safety

2.18.1 Magam Safety Details

2.18.2 Magam Safety Major Business

2.18.3 Magam Safety Product and Services

2.18.4 Magam Safety Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Parachute Laboratories

2.19.1 Parachute Laboratories Details

2.19.2 Parachute Laboratories Major Business

2.19.3 Parachute Laboratories Product and Services

2.19.4 Parachute Laboratories Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Butler Parachute Systems

2.20.1 Butler Parachute Systems Details

2.20.2 Butler Parachute Systems Major Business

2.20.3 Butler Parachute Systems Product and Services

2.20.4 Butler Parachute Systems Parachutes Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Parachutes Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Parachutes Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Parachutes Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Parachutes Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Parachutes Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Parachutes Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Parachutes Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Parachutes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Parachutes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Parachutes Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Parachutes Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Parachutes Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Parachutes Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Parachutes Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Parachutes Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Parachutes Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Parachutes Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Parachutes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Parachutes Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Parachutes Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Parachutes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Parachutes Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG