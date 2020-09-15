COVID-19 Updated: LED Agricultural Lighting Market- 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Industry Update, Supply, Segments, Share, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the LED Agricultural Lighting industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on LED Agricultural Lighting and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH indicates that the global LED Agricultural Lighting market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish. The research report, titled [Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], provides a comprehensive review of the global market. Analysts have identified the key drivers and restraints in the overall market. They have studied the historical milestones achieved by the global LED Agricultural Lighting market and emerging trends. A comparison of the two has enabled the analysts to draw a potential trajectory of the global LED Agricultural Lighting market for the forecast period.

The report is objective in nature but includes valuable comments by subject-matter experts. The commentary is essential to the research report as it authenticates and affirms the findings listed by the research analysts. The investigative approach of the research report allows the readers to get a detailed understanding of the finest nuances affecting the market dynamics. The report on the global LED Agricultural Lighting market opens a discussion about of the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-LED-Agricultural-Lighting_p495151.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market Research Report:

Signify

Cree

Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

GE

Kessil

Osram

Lumigrow

Hubbell Lighting

Gavita

Illumitex

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Fionia Lighting

Shenzhen Lianhao

Cidly

Valoya

Kougin

Regions Covered in the Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global LED Agricultural Lighting market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. This analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

For further clarity, the analysts have provided segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is explained through a chapter, which has been worded with careful thought to the ever-changing market dynamics. The research report also includes a chapter on companies, which includes their profiles. This chapter details the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global LED Agricultural Lighting market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global LED Agricultural Lighting market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global LED Agricultural Lighting market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 LED Agricultural Lighting Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 High Power (≥300W)

1.2.3 Low Power (＜300W)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Growing Seedlings

1.3.3 Flower & Bonsai

1.3.4 Marijuana

1.3.5 Fruit

1.3.6 Vegetables

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market

1.4.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Signify

2.1.1 Signify Details

2.1.2 Signify Major Business

2.1.3 Signify SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Signify Product and Services

2.1.5 Signify LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Cree

2.2.1 Cree Details

2.2.2 Cree Major Business

2.2.3 Cree SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Cree Product and Services

2.2.5 Cree LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.

2.3.1 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Details

2.3.2 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Major Business

2.3.3 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. Product and Services

2.3.5 Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 GE

2.4.1 GE Details

2.4.2 GE Major Business

2.4.3 GE SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 GE Product and Services

2.4.5 GE LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Kessil

2.5.1 Kessil Details

2.5.2 Kessil Major Business

2.5.3 Kessil SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Kessil Product and Services

2.5.5 Kessil LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Osram

2.6.1 Osram Details

2.6.2 Osram Major Business

2.6.3 Osram Product and Services

2.6.4 Osram LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Lumigrow

2.7.1 Lumigrow Details

2.7.2 Lumigrow Major Business

2.7.3 Lumigrow Product and Services

2.7.4 Lumigrow LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Hubbell Lighting

2.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Details

2.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Major Business

2.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Product and Services

2.8.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Gavita

2.9.1 Gavita Details

2.9.2 Gavita Major Business

2.9.3 Gavita Product and Services

2.9.4 Gavita LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Illumitex

2.10.1 Illumitex Details

2.10.2 Illumitex Major Business

2.10.3 Illumitex Product and Services

2.10.4 Illumitex LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Ohmax Optoelectronic

2.11.1 Ohmax Optoelectronic Details

2.11.2 Ohmax Optoelectronic Major Business

2.11.3 Ohmax Optoelectronic Product and Services

2.11.4 Ohmax Optoelectronic LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Fionia Lighting

2.12.1 Fionia Lighting Details

2.12.2 Fionia Lighting Major Business

2.12.3 Fionia Lighting Product and Services

2.12.4 Fionia Lighting LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Shenzhen Lianhao

2.13.1 Shenzhen Lianhao Details

2.13.2 Shenzhen Lianhao Major Business

2.13.3 Shenzhen Lianhao Product and Services

2.13.4 Shenzhen Lianhao LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Cidly

2.14.1 Cidly Details

2.14.2 Cidly Major Business

2.14.3 Cidly Product and Services

2.14.4 Cidly LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Valoya

2.15.1 Valoya Details

2.15.2 Valoya Major Business

2.15.3 Valoya Product and Services

2.15.4 Valoya LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Kougin

2.16.1 Kougin Details

2.16.2 Kougin Major Business

2.16.3 Kougin Product and Services

2.16.4 Kougin LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Heliospectra AB

2.17.1 Heliospectra AB Details

2.17.2 Heliospectra AB Major Business

2.17.3 Heliospectra AB Product and Services

2.17.4 Heliospectra AB LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 LED Agricultural Lighting Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 LED Agricultural Lighting Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 LED Agricultural Lighting Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global LED Agricultural Lighting Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG