COVID19 Impact On: Duty-Free Retailing Market Analysis 2020 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026
Duty-free shops(or stores) are retail outlets that are exempt from the payment of certain local or national taxes and duties, on the requirement that the goods sold will be sold to travelers who will take them out of the country. Which products can be sold duty-free vary by jurisdiction, as well as how they can be sold, and the process of calculating the duty or refunding the duty component.
The global Duty-Free Retailing market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Duty-Free Retailing by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarettes
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Lagard�re Travel Retail
Dufry
Lotte Duty Free
LVMH
Aer Rianta International (ARI)
China Duty Free Group
Dubai Duty Free
Duty Free Americas
Gebr. Heinemann
JR/Group (James Richardson)
King Power International Group (Thailand)
The Shilla Duty Free
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Airports
Onboard Aircraft
Seaports
Train Stations
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 Industry Overview
Chapter 2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
Chapter 3 Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market by Type
Chapter 4 Major Companies List
Chapter 5 Market Competition
Chapter 6 Demand by End Market
Chapter 7 Region Operation
Chapter 8 Marketing & Price
Chapter 9 Research Conclusion
