COVID19 Impact On: Facade Market Analysis 2020 Dynamics, Players, Type, Applications, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2026

Global Facade Market is anticipated to reach USD 376 billion by 2026 according to a new report published by Research. Owing to the need to bring down the cost incurred in heating and cooling down the buildings, and for achieving power efficiency, the market for Facade is gaining traction. Companies these days are also using composite materials which offer strength, and flexibility and can be used to give a good appearance to the buildings. All these factors are anticipated to drive the demand for Facade and the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The Global Facade Market is highly competitive and constitutes of a large number of domestic and international market players.

Some of the key Global Facade Market players include:

Aluplex,

Bouygues,

Enclos,

EOS Facade Limited

Fundermax

Gartner (Permasteelisa Group)

Hansen Group

Rockpanel Group

Wicona (SAPA Buildings GmbH)

YKK AP

Global Facade Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026):

Ventilated (Curtain wall, Others)

Non Ventilated

Others

Ventilated Facade market has the largest market share owing to the factors such as heat ventilation and soundproofing. On the other hand, basic materials such as glass and aluminum are favored in the market due to availability, light weight and cost. Composite materials are also being adopted in the market and are expected to push the market during the forecast period. There has been an increasing demand in green buildings and structures and government from many countries are focusing on building these green structures. Facade are used by different construction companies to achieve these goals.

Global Facade Market Size, Share and Forecast, By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Home

Commercial

Industrial

There has been a substantial rise in the commercial buildings development such as malls, offices, multiplexes, technology parks, hotels etc. in countries such as India, China and Brazil. These commercial buildings demand energy efficient solutions which are cost effective and can reduce the overall cost for air conditioning and heating. Construction companies are installing Facade to achieve this, thus achieving large cost cutting. This has pushed the market for Facade significantly.

Global Facade Market Size, Share and Forecast, By Material Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2026)

Aluminum

Plastic & fibers

Glass

GFRC

Concrete

Others

In the recent years, the worldwide facade market has displayed a huge development. Pushed by the rising interest for alternative energy sources through business and private infrastructure development, the market has grown at a high pace. This is attributable to the most recent technical progressions, which prompted the boost of power saving facade materials. As a result, the market is presumed to expand extensively as the infrastructure activities are seen to be developing at a vigorous pace. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the largest market share followed by Latin America. This is majorly due to growing economies in these regions. The market in the Middle East region is also gaining traction owing to harsh climatic conditions and large construction projects which are being carried out in this region. North America and Europe have a considerable market share owing to redevelopment projects. Implementation and adoption of smart cities and smart buildings globally has significantly pushed this market.

Global Facade Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, RoE)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Findings from the study suggest the ventilated facade market is projected to witness a huge development during the forecast period due to benefits such as energy saving and rich ambience. The commercial application segment was the dominant section in 2017, and the facade demand is expected upon to increase over the coming years. Asia Pacific is estimated to dominate the global Facade market over the forecast years and North America, Europe region shows signs of growth potential. Government activities towards infrastructure advancement and the ascent in development of business properties over the globe has supplemented to the development of the facade market.

