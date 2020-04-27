Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2026| BASF, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Polynt, Mitsubishi Chemical, UPC Group

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Research Report: BASF, Evonik, ExxonMobil, Polynt, Mitsubishi Chemical, UPC Group, Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP), Aekyung Petrochemical, Xiongye Chem, Kunshan Hefeng, PNK, AO Chemicals Company

Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segmentation by Product: DINP (≥99.5%), DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Segmentation by Application: Plasticizer for PVC, Plasticizer for other Polymers, Other

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market?

How will the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 DINP (≥99.5%)

1.4.3 DINP (99.0%-99.5%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Plasticizer for PVC

1.5.3 Plasticizer for other Polymers

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Industry

1.6.1.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) by Country

6.1.1 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Recent Development

11.2 Evonik

11.2.1 Evonik Corporation Information

11.2.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Evonik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Evonik Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.2.5 Evonik Recent Development

11.3 ExxonMobil

11.3.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

11.3.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 ExxonMobil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 ExxonMobil Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.3.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

11.4 Polynt

11.4.1 Polynt Corporation Information

11.4.2 Polynt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Polynt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Polynt Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.4.5 Polynt Recent Development

11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical

11.5.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

11.5.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.5.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

11.6 UPC Group

11.6.1 UPC Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 UPC Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 UPC Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 UPC Group Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.6.5 UPC Group Recent Development

11.7 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP)

11.7.1 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP) Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP) Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.7.5 Sari Daya Plasindo (SDP) Recent Development

11.8 Aekyung Petrochemical

11.8.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Aekyung Petrochemical Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.8.5 Aekyung Petrochemical Recent Development

11.9 Xiongye Chem

11.9.1 Xiongye Chem Corporation Information

11.9.2 Xiongye Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Xiongye Chem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Xiongye Chem Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.9.5 Xiongye Chem Recent Development

11.10 Kunshan Hefeng

11.10.1 Kunshan Hefeng Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kunshan Hefeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Kunshan Hefeng Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Kunshan Hefeng Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Products Offered

11.10.5 Kunshan Hefeng Recent Development

11.12 AO Chemicals Company

11.12.1 AO Chemicals Company Corporation Information

11.12.2 AO Chemicals Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 AO Chemicals Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AO Chemicals Company Products Offered

11.12.5 AO Chemicals Company Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Di-Isononyl Phthalate (DINP) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

