Digital Genome Market Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2020-2027

Digital genome is a technology which deals with the genes and their functions to help to find the causes behind the chronic diseases and also to fix them. Digital genome is a complete digital set of genetic material that present in an organism or a cell. The technology is associated with the advancements that helps to make healthcare more personal and more effective for the treatment. Moreover, the digital genome is an easier way to gathering the information about the chronic disease. The technology is used by the professionals to get a closer look of genetic composed diseases, such as cancer. A digital genome act as a supporter that enables instant access to trait combinations to solve apparently endless custom queries.

The digital genome market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increase in technological evolution, growing awareness of genetic roles in diagnosis of genetic disorders such as cancer, diabetes and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The increasing public-private investments, funds, and grants is the primary factor which is driving the growth of digital genome market. On other hand the growing usage trend for precision medicines should provide lucrative growth opportunities for segment growth.

The key players influencing the market are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

GenomeMe

Umbel

BiogeniQ Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NanoString Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BD

bioMérieux SA

