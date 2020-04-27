Digital Textile Printing Ink Market 2020: New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Digital Textile Printing Ink Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Digital Textile Printing Ink Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Huntsman, JK Group, Kornit, DyStar, SPGprints, BASF, Jay Chemical, Marabu, EFI, Sensient, Magna Colours, Anajet, Print-Rite, Lanyu, Hongsam, INKBANK, TrendVision, INKWIN

Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Segmentation by Product: Reactive Dye Inks, Acidic Ink, Paint Ink, Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Segmentation by Application: Silk/ Wool Textile, Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile, Cotton Textile

The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.

The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market and their presence in the distribution network.

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market?

How will the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Digital Textile Printing Ink market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Digital Textile Printing Ink Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Reactive Dye Inks

1.4.3 Acidic Ink

1.4.4 Paint Ink

1.4.5 Dispersion & Sublimation Ink

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Silk/ Wool Textile

1.5.3 Nylon/ Chemical Fiber Textile

1.5.4 Cotton Textile

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Digital Textile Printing Ink Industry

1.6.1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Digital Textile Printing Ink Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Digital Textile Printing Ink Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Digital Textile Printing Ink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Digital Textile Printing Ink Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Digital Textile Printing Ink Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Digital Textile Printing Ink Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink by Country

6.1.1 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink by Country

7.1.1 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Ink by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DowDuPont

11.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 DowDuPont Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.2 Huntsman

11.2.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

11.2.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Huntsman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Huntsman Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.2.5 Huntsman Recent Development

11.3 JK Group

11.3.1 JK Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 JK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 JK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 JK Group Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.3.5 JK Group Recent Development

11.4 Kornit

11.4.1 Kornit Corporation Information

11.4.2 Kornit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Kornit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Kornit Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.4.5 Kornit Recent Development

11.5 DyStar

11.5.1 DyStar Corporation Information

11.5.2 DyStar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 DyStar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 DyStar Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.5.5 DyStar Recent Development

11.6 SPGprints

11.6.1 SPGprints Corporation Information

11.6.2 SPGprints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 SPGprints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 SPGprints Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.6.5 SPGprints Recent Development

11.7 BASF

11.7.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.7.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 BASF Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.7.5 BASF Recent Development

11.8 Jay Chemical

11.8.1 Jay Chemical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Jay Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Jay Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Jay Chemical Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.8.5 Jay Chemical Recent Development

11.9 Marabu

11.9.1 Marabu Corporation Information

11.9.2 Marabu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Marabu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Marabu Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.9.5 Marabu Recent Development

11.10 EFI

11.10.1 EFI Corporation Information

11.10.2 EFI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 EFI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 EFI Digital Textile Printing Ink Products Offered

11.10.5 EFI Recent Development

11.12 Magna Colours

11.12.1 Magna Colours Corporation Information

11.12.2 Magna Colours Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Magna Colours Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Magna Colours Products Offered

11.12.5 Magna Colours Recent Development

11.13 Anajet

11.13.1 Anajet Corporation Information

11.13.2 Anajet Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Anajet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Anajet Products Offered

11.13.5 Anajet Recent Development

11.14 Print-Rite

11.14.1 Print-Rite Corporation Information

11.14.2 Print-Rite Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Print-Rite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Print-Rite Products Offered

11.14.5 Print-Rite Recent Development

11.15 Lanyu

11.15.1 Lanyu Corporation Information

11.15.2 Lanyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Lanyu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Lanyu Products Offered

11.15.5 Lanyu Recent Development

11.16 Hongsam

11.16.1 Hongsam Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hongsam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Hongsam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hongsam Products Offered

11.16.5 Hongsam Recent Development

11.17 INKBANK

11.17.1 INKBANK Corporation Information

11.17.2 INKBANK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 INKBANK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 INKBANK Products Offered

11.17.5 INKBANK Recent Development

11.18 TrendVision

11.18.1 TrendVision Corporation Information

11.18.2 TrendVision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 TrendVision Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 TrendVision Products Offered

11.18.5 TrendVision Recent Development

11.19 INKWIN

11.19.1 INKWIN Corporation Information

11.19.2 INKWIN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 INKWIN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 INKWIN Products Offered

11.19.5 INKWIN Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Digital Textile Printing Ink Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Digital Textile Printing Ink Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Digital Textile Printing Ink Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Textile Printing Ink Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Digital Textile Printing Ink Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

