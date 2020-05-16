Europe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market statistics and research analysis released in latest report (2019-2024)

Mounting demand for functionally and light weight parts in aerospace industry and automotive sector to reduce environmental influence along with recyclable implantation for medical treatments should drive additive manufacturing with metal powders market growth in Europe. Growing application of additive manufacturing in fabrication of products in oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, medical implants and dental restorations should boost product demand in the region. According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled “Europe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market analysis based on Manufacturing Technique, Material, Application, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Development Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024”, estimated to exceed USD 435 billion by 2024.

Consumer preference shift towards high-performance vehicles and owned cars along with severe government protocols on carbon dioxide emissions should drive Europe additive manufacturing with metal powders market by 2024. Growing demand for additive production technology due to obligation of composite structures and small components required in aerospace and automotive industries and presence of various industry players including Volkswagen, BMW, Boeing, GE and Mercedes and should boost the market size.

Europe additive manufacturing with metal powders market from blown powder technique is anticipated to reach USD 45 million by 2024. Its features including high powder deposition and cladding of large part size allows it to have application in aerospace, automotive and industrial & tooling sector, which is likely to have a positive outlook on Europe additive manufacturing with metal powders market in the forecast timeframe.

Germany additive manufacturing with metal powders market from stainless steel is projected to witness gains of over 25% by 2024 owing to growing usage of lightweight’s parts in aerospace firms should curtail costs for developing prototypes and models and prototypes, thus driving Europe additive manufacturing with metal powders market growth.

Cobalt, aluminum, titanium powders, stainless steel and nickel are raw materials used for additive manufacturing with metal powders manufacturing. Copyright issues regarding technology and products, along with raw material price volatility may hamper industry growth.

Europe additive manufacturing with metal powders market share is moderately consolidated. Major industry operator includes Additive Industries, Advanced Powder & Coatings, Aubert & Duval and Airbus and APWorks.

Segments we Cover:

Europe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Size, By Manufacturing Technique

Powder Bed

Blown Powder

Others

Europe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Share, By Material

Alloy

Stainless Steel

Other Steel

Precious metals

Europe Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market, By Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Medical

Oil & Gas

Others

