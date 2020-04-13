Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026| DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Research Report: DowDuPont, Owens Corning, BASF, Ursa, Ineos Styrencis, Sunpor, Synthos, Polimeri, Styrochem, Sunde, Monotez, Jackon
Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market by Type: White EPS, Grey EPS
Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market by Application: Building & Construction, Packaging, Others
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
- What will be the size of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market in 2025?
- What is the current CAGR of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
- Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
- Which are the top players currently operating in the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
- How will the market situation change in the coming years?
- What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
- What is the growth outlook of the global Extruded Polystyrene Boards market?
Table Of Content
1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Overview
1.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 White EPS
1.2.2 Grey EPS
1.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industry
1.5.1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Extruded Polystyrene Boards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Extruded Polystyrene Boards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Extruded Polystyrene Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extruded Polystyrene Boards as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
4.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Segment by Application
4.1.1 Building & Construction
4.1.2 Packaging
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Extruded Polystyrene Boards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
4.5.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards by Application
5 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Extruded Polystyrene Boards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extruded Polystyrene Boards Business
10.1 DowDuPont
10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.2 Owens Corning
10.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
10.2.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Owens Corning Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 DowDuPont Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development
10.3 BASF
10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 BASF Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.3.5 BASF Recent Development
10.4 Ursa
10.4.1 Ursa Corporation Information
10.4.2 Ursa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Ursa Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.4.5 Ursa Recent Development
10.5 Ineos Styrencis
10.5.1 Ineos Styrencis Corporation Information
10.5.2 Ineos Styrencis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Ineos Styrencis Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.5.5 Ineos Styrencis Recent Development
10.6 Sunpor
10.6.1 Sunpor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Sunpor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Sunpor Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.6.5 Sunpor Recent Development
10.7 Synthos
10.7.1 Synthos Corporation Information
10.7.2 Synthos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Synthos Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.7.5 Synthos Recent Development
10.8 Polimeri
10.8.1 Polimeri Corporation Information
10.8.2 Polimeri Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Polimeri Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.8.5 Polimeri Recent Development
10.9 Styrochem
10.9.1 Styrochem Corporation Information
10.9.2 Styrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Styrochem Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.9.5 Styrochem Recent Development
10.10 Sunde
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sunde Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sunde Recent Development
10.11 Monotez
10.11.1 Monotez Corporation Information
10.11.2 Monotez Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Monotez Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.11.5 Monotez Recent Development
10.12 Jackon
10.12.1 Jackon Corporation Information
10.12.2 Jackon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Jackon Extruded Polystyrene Boards Products Offered
10.12.5 Jackon Recent Development
11 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Extruded Polystyrene Boards Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
