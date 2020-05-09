Flip Flops and Sandals Market Top Key Players, Industry Analysis And Forecast By 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report on the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry is just the resource that players need to strengthen their overall growth and establish a strong position in their business. It is a compilation of detailed, accurate research studies that provide in-depth analysis on critical subjects of the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry such as consumption, revenue, sales, production, trends, opportunities, geographic expansion, competition, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

The report offers a complete company profiling of leading players competing in the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry with high focus on share, gross margin, net profit, sales, product portfolio, new applications, recent developments, and several other factors. It also throws light on the vendor landscape to help players become aware of future competitive changes in the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Research Report: Birkenstock, Alpargatas, Belle, Adidas, Clark, Skechers, Caleres, Steven Madden, Rieker, ECCO, Decker, Aldo, Daphne, GEOX, Crocs, Kenneth Cole, Cbanner, Aokang, ST& SAT, Topscore, Red Dragonfly, Havaianas, Ipanema (Grendene), REEF, Deckers Brands, Monsoon Accessorize, Clarks, Fat Face, Roxy/Quiksilver

Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market by Type: Flip Flops, Sandals

Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market by Application: Women, Men, Girls, Boys

In the segmentation section of the report, the authors have elaborately presented key driving factors for different segments of the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry. The report offers a detailed research study on product type and application segments of the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry. The segmental analysis provided in the report is expected to help players and investors to identify lucrative growth pockets of the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry.

As part of geographic analysis of the global Flip Flops and Sandals industry, the report digs deep into the growth of key regions and countries, including but not limited to North America, the US, Europe, the UK, Germany, France, Asia Pacific, China, and the MEA. All of the geographies are comprehensively studied on the basis of share, consumption, production, future growth potential, CAGR, and many other parameters.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Flip Flops and Sandals market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Flip Flops and Sandals market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Flip Flops and Sandals market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Flip Flops and Sandals market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Flip Flops and Sandals market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Flip Flops and Sandals market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Flip Flops and Sandals market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Flip Flops and Sandals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Flip Flops

1.4.3 Sandals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Women

1.5.3 Men

1.5.4 Girls

1.5.5 Boys

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Flip Flops and Sandals Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Flip Flops and Sandals Industry

1.6.1.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Flip Flops and Sandals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Flip Flops and Sandals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Flip Flops and Sandals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Flip Flops and Sandals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flip Flops and Sandals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flip Flops and Sandals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flip Flops and Sandals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flip Flops and Sandals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Flip Flops and Sandals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flip Flops and Sandals by Country

6.1.1 North America Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flip Flops and Sandals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Birkenstock

11.1.1 Birkenstock Corporation Information

11.1.2 Birkenstock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Birkenstock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Birkenstock Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.1.5 Birkenstock Recent Development

11.2 Alpargatas

11.2.1 Alpargatas Corporation Information

11.2.2 Alpargatas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Alpargatas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Alpargatas Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.2.5 Alpargatas Recent Development

11.3 Belle

11.3.1 Belle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Belle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Belle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Belle Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.3.5 Belle Recent Development

11.4 Adidas

11.4.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.4.2 Adidas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Adidas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Adidas Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.4.5 Adidas Recent Development

11.5 Clark

11.5.1 Clark Corporation Information

11.5.2 Clark Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Clark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Clark Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.5.5 Clark Recent Development

11.6 Skechers

11.6.1 Skechers Corporation Information

11.6.2 Skechers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Skechers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Skechers Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.6.5 Skechers Recent Development

11.7 Caleres

11.7.1 Caleres Corporation Information

11.7.2 Caleres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Caleres Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Caleres Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.7.5 Caleres Recent Development

11.8 Steven Madden

11.8.1 Steven Madden Corporation Information

11.8.2 Steven Madden Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Steven Madden Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Steven Madden Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.8.5 Steven Madden Recent Development

11.9 Rieker

11.9.1 Rieker Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rieker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Rieker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Rieker Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.9.5 Rieker Recent Development

11.10 ECCO

11.10.1 ECCO Corporation Information

11.10.2 ECCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 ECCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 ECCO Flip Flops and Sandals Products Offered

11.10.5 ECCO Recent Development

11.12 Aldo

11.12.1 Aldo Corporation Information

11.12.2 Aldo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Aldo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Aldo Products Offered

11.12.5 Aldo Recent Development

11.13 Daphne

11.13.1 Daphne Corporation Information

11.13.2 Daphne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Daphne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Daphne Products Offered

11.13.5 Daphne Recent Development

11.14 GEOX

11.14.1 GEOX Corporation Information

11.14.2 GEOX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 GEOX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 GEOX Products Offered

11.14.5 GEOX Recent Development

11.15 Crocs

11.15.1 Crocs Corporation Information

11.15.2 Crocs Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Crocs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Crocs Products Offered

11.15.5 Crocs Recent Development

11.16 Kenneth Cole

11.16.1 Kenneth Cole Corporation Information

11.16.2 Kenneth Cole Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Kenneth Cole Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Kenneth Cole Products Offered

11.16.5 Kenneth Cole Recent Development

11.17 Cbanner

11.17.1 Cbanner Corporation Information

11.17.2 Cbanner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Cbanner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Cbanner Products Offered

11.17.5 Cbanner Recent Development

11.18 Aokang

11.18.1 Aokang Corporation Information

11.18.2 Aokang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 Aokang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Aokang Products Offered

11.18.5 Aokang Recent Development

11.19 ST& SAT

11.19.1 ST& SAT Corporation Information

11.19.2 ST& SAT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 ST& SAT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 ST& SAT Products Offered

11.19.5 ST& SAT Recent Development

11.20 Topscore

11.20.1 Topscore Corporation Information

11.20.2 Topscore Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Topscore Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Topscore Products Offered

11.20.5 Topscore Recent Development

11.21 Red Dragonfly

11.21.1 Red Dragonfly Corporation Information

11.21.2 Red Dragonfly Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.21.3 Red Dragonfly Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.21.4 Red Dragonfly Products Offered

11.21.5 Red Dragonfly Recent Development

11.22 Havaianas

11.22.1 Havaianas Corporation Information

11.22.2 Havaianas Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.22.3 Havaianas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.22.4 Havaianas Products Offered

11.22.5 Havaianas Recent Development

11.23 Ipanema (Grendene)

11.23.1 Ipanema (Grendene) Corporation Information

11.23.2 Ipanema (Grendene) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.23.3 Ipanema (Grendene) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.23.4 Ipanema (Grendene) Products Offered

11.23.5 Ipanema (Grendene) Recent Development

11.24 REEF

11.24.1 REEF Corporation Information

11.24.2 REEF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.24.3 REEF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.24.4 REEF Products Offered

11.24.5 REEF Recent Development

11.25 Deckers Brands

11.25.1 Deckers Brands Corporation Information

11.25.2 Deckers Brands Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.25.3 Deckers Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.25.4 Deckers Brands Products Offered

11.25.5 Deckers Brands Recent Development

11.26 Monsoon Accessorize

11.26.1 Monsoon Accessorize Corporation Information

11.26.2 Monsoon Accessorize Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.26.3 Monsoon Accessorize Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.26.4 Monsoon Accessorize Products Offered

11.26.5 Monsoon Accessorize Recent Development

11.27 Clarks

11.27.1 Clarks Corporation Information

11.27.2 Clarks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.27.3 Clarks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.27.4 Clarks Products Offered

11.27.5 Clarks Recent Development

11.28 Fat Face

11.28.1 Fat Face Corporation Information

11.28.2 Fat Face Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.28.3 Fat Face Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.28.4 Fat Face Products Offered

11.28.5 Fat Face Recent Development

11.29 Roxy/Quiksilver

11.29.1 Roxy/Quiksilver Corporation Information

11.29.2 Roxy/Quiksilver Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.29.3 Roxy/Quiksilver Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.29.4 Roxy/Quiksilver Products Offered

11.29.5 Roxy/Quiksilver Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Flip Flops and Sandals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Flip Flops and Sandals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Flip Flops and Sandals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Flip Flops and Sandals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flip Flops and Sandals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flip Flops and Sandals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

