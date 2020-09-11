Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Forestry and Agricultural Tractor and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

The report presents the market outlook for the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor product from the year 2020 to the year 2025. The report provides a definition of the product. It also describes the uses of the product. It also paints a picture of the evolution of the product and how it came to its current form. It lists and explains the factors that led to the evolution of the product. The report then delves into the application of the product. The product may be used in various ways. The demand from each section and the concerns of these sections play a role in the market. It also considers how the needs of each section have impacted the market.

The report identifies the challenges faced by the market at present. The key players can utilize the information provided to work towards finding solutions to these challenges. The ones that succeed will gain a huge advantage in terms of market share and revenue. The report also identifies the market trend for the period 2020 to 2025. It uses this information along with other factors affecting the market to predict future sales, revenue, production, and market share. Key players can utilize this knowledge to align their business strategies to exploit the trend and make maximum profit.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Deere

CASEIH

Mahindra

New Holland

Claas

Kubota

AgriArgo

CHALLENGER

Kioti

JCB

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

YTO Group

Same Deutz-Fahr

Zoomlion

Indofarm Tractors

Zetor

V.S.T Tillers

LOVOL

Sonalika International

BCS

Shifeng

Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

Jinma

Dongfeng Farm

Wuzheng

Market Segment by Type, covers:

4WD

2WD

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Agricultural

Forestry

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Forestry and Agricultural Tractor, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Forestry and Agricultural Tractor in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Forestry and Agricultural Tractor breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Forestry and Agricultural Tractor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 4WD

1.2.3 2WD

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Agricultural

1.3.3 Forestry

1.4 Overview of Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market

1.4.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Deere

2.1.1 Deere Details

2.1.2 Deere Major Business

2.1.3 Deere SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Deere Product and Services

2.1.5 Deere Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CASEIH

2.2.1 CASEIH Details

2.2.2 CASEIH Major Business

2.2.3 CASEIH SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CASEIH Product and Services

2.2.5 CASEIH Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Mahindra

2.3.1 Mahindra Details

2.3.2 Mahindra Major Business

2.3.3 Mahindra SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Mahindra Product and Services

2.3.5 Mahindra Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 New Holland

2.4.1 New Holland Details

2.4.2 New Holland Major Business

2.4.3 New Holland SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 New Holland Product and Services

2.4.5 New Holland Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Claas

2.5.1 Claas Details

2.5.2 Claas Major Business

2.5.3 Claas SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Claas Product and Services

2.5.5 Claas Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Kubota

2.6.1 Kubota Details

2.6.2 Kubota Major Business

2.6.3 Kubota Product and Services

2.6.4 Kubota Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 AgriArgo

2.7.1 AgriArgo Details

2.7.2 AgriArgo Major Business

2.7.3 AgriArgo Product and Services

2.7.4 AgriArgo Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 CHALLENGER

2.8.1 CHALLENGER Details

2.8.2 CHALLENGER Major Business

2.8.3 CHALLENGER Product and Services

2.8.4 CHALLENGER Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Kioti

2.9.1 Kioti Details

2.9.2 Kioti Major Business

2.9.3 Kioti Product and Services

2.9.4 Kioti Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 JCB

2.10.1 JCB Details

2.10.2 JCB Major Business

2.10.3 JCB Product and Services

2.10.4 JCB Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

2.11.1 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Details

2.11.2 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Major Business

2.11.3 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Product and Services

2.11.4 Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 YTO Group

2.12.1 YTO Group Details

2.12.2 YTO Group Major Business

2.12.3 YTO Group Product and Services

2.12.4 YTO Group Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Same Deutz-Fahr

2.13.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Details

2.13.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Major Business

2.13.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Product and Services

2.13.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Zoomlion

2.14.1 Zoomlion Details

2.14.2 Zoomlion Major Business

2.14.3 Zoomlion Product and Services

2.14.4 Zoomlion Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Indofarm Tractors

2.15.1 Indofarm Tractors Details

2.15.2 Indofarm Tractors Major Business

2.15.3 Indofarm Tractors Product and Services

2.15.4 Indofarm Tractors Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Zetor

2.16.1 Zetor Details

2.16.2 Zetor Major Business

2.16.3 Zetor Product and Services

2.16.4 Zetor Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 V.S.T Tillers

2.17.1 V.S.T Tillers Details

2.17.2 V.S.T Tillers Major Business

2.17.3 V.S.T Tillers Product and Services

2.17.4 V.S.T Tillers Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 LOVOL

2.18.1 LOVOL Details

2.18.2 LOVOL Major Business

2.18.3 LOVOL Product and Services

2.18.4 LOVOL Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Sonalika International

2.19.1 Sonalika International Details

2.19.2 Sonalika International Major Business

2.19.3 Sonalika International Product and Services

2.19.4 Sonalika International Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 BCS

2.20.1 BCS Details

2.20.2 BCS Major Business

2.20.3 BCS Product and Services

2.20.4 BCS Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Shifeng

2.21.1 Shifeng Details

2.21.2 Shifeng Major Business

2.21.3 Shifeng Product and Services

2.21.4 Shifeng Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.)

2.22.1 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Details

2.22.2 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Major Business

2.22.3 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Product and Services

2.22.4 Balwan Tractors (Force Motors Ltd.) Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Jinma

2.23.1 Jinma Details

2.23.2 Jinma Major Business

2.23.3 Jinma Product and Services

2.23.4 Jinma Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Dongfeng Farm

2.24.1 Dongfeng Farm Details

2.24.2 Dongfeng Farm Major Business

2.24.3 Dongfeng Farm Product and Services

2.24.4 Dongfeng Farm Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 Wuzheng

2.25.1 Wuzheng Details

2.25.2 Wuzheng Major Business

2.25.3 Wuzheng Product and Services

2.25.4 Wuzheng Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Forestry and Agricultural Tractor Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

