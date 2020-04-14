Glass Fibers Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Glass Fibers market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Glass Fibers market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Glass Fibers market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Glass Fibers market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Glass Fibers market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Glass Fibers market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fibers Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, Owens Corning Corpation, PPG, Lanxess

Global Glass Fibers Market by Type: General-purpose Glass Fibers, Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Global Glass Fibers Market by Application: Building & Construction, Electronics, Transportation, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Glass Fibers market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Glass Fibers market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Glass Fibers market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Glass Fibers market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Glass Fibers market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Glass Fibers market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Glass Fibers market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Glass Fibers market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Glass Fibers market?

Table Of Content

1 Glass Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fibers Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fibers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 General-purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Global Glass Fibers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fibers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glass Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glass Fibers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glass Fibers Industry

1.5.1.1 Glass Fibers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Glass Fibers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glass Fibers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Glass Fibers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fibers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fibers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fibers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fibers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fibers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fibers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fibers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Fibers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fibers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fibers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Fibers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glass Fibers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Fibers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glass Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glass Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glass Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glass Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glass Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glass Fibers by Application

4.1 Glass Fibers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Building & Construction

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Glass Fibers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glass Fibers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glass Fibers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glass Fibers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glass Fibers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glass Fibers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glass Fibers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers by Application

5 North America Glass Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glass Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glass Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fibers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Glass Fibers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fibers Business

10.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

10.1.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fibers Products Offered

10.1.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

10.2 Owens Corning Corpation

10.2.1 Owens Corning Corpation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Owens Corning Corpation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Owens Corning Corpation Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fibers Products Offered

10.2.5 Owens Corning Corpation Recent Development

10.3 PPG

10.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

10.3.2 PPG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PPG Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PPG Glass Fibers Products Offered

10.3.5 PPG Recent Development

10.4 Lanxess

10.4.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Lanxess Glass Fibers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lanxess Glass Fibers Products Offered

10.4.5 Lanxess Recent Development

…

11 Glass Fibers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fibers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fibers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

