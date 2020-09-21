Global ATM Managed Services Market Research Report With COVID-19 Update

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the ATM Managed Services industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on ATM Managed Services and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Scope of the Report:

The report identifies the challenges faced by the Indian Phospho Gypsum market at present. The key players can utilize the information provided to work towards finding solutions to these challenges. The ones that succeed will gain a huge advantage in terms of market share and revenue. The report also identifies the market trend for the period 2020 to 2025. It uses this information along with other factors affecting the market to predict future sales, revenue, production, and market share. Key players can utilize this knowledge to align their business strategies to exploit the trend and make maximum profit.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers :

Diebold Nixdorf

CMS Info Systems

FUJITSU

NCR Managed Services

HYOSUNG

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Hitachi Payment Services

Fiserv, Inc.

Cardtronics

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

QDS, Inc.

Cashlink Global System

Automated Transaction Delivery

Financial Software & Systems

Vocalink

CashTrans

Electronic Payment and Services

Market Segment by Type, covers:

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Bank ATMs

Retail ATMs

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe ATM Managed Services product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of ATM Managed Services, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of ATM Managed Services in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the ATM Managed Services competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the ATM Managed Services breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, ATM Managed Services market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe ATM Managed Services sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 ATM Managed Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ATM Managed Services

1.2 Classification of ATM Managed Services by Type

1.2.1 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

1.2.4 Network Management

1.2.5 Security Management

1.2.6 Incident Management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global ATM Managed Services Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global ATM Managed Services Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Bank ATMs

1.3.3 Retail ATMs

1.4 Global ATM Managed Services Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global ATM Managed Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of ATM Managed Services (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) ATM Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) ATM Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) ATM Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) ATM Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) ATM Managed Services Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Diebold Nixdorf

2.1.1 Diebold Nixdorf Details

2.1.2 Diebold Nixdorf Major Business

2.1.3 Diebold Nixdorf SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Diebold Nixdorf Product and Services

2.1.5 Diebold Nixdorf ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 CMS Info Systems

2.2.1 CMS Info Systems Details

2.2.2 CMS Info Systems Major Business

2.2.3 CMS Info Systems SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 CMS Info Systems Product and Services

2.2.5 CMS Info Systems ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 FUJITSU

2.3.1 FUJITSU Details

2.3.2 FUJITSU Major Business

2.3.3 FUJITSU SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 FUJITSU Product and Services

2.3.5 FUJITSU ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 NCR Managed Services

2.4.1 NCR Managed Services Details

2.4.2 NCR Managed Services Major Business

2.4.3 NCR Managed Services SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 NCR Managed Services Product and Services

2.4.5 NCR Managed Services ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 HYOSUNG

2.5.1 HYOSUNG Details

2.5.2 HYOSUNG Major Business

2.5.3 HYOSUNG SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 HYOSUNG Product and Services

2.5.5 HYOSUNG ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

2.6.1 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Details

2.6.2 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Major Business

2.6.3 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Product and Services

2.6.4 Euronet Worldwide, Inc. ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Hitachi Payment Services

2.7.1 Hitachi Payment Services Details

2.7.2 Hitachi Payment Services Major Business

2.7.3 Hitachi Payment Services Product and Services

2.7.4 Hitachi Payment Services ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Fiserv, Inc.

2.8.1 Fiserv, Inc. Details

2.8.2 Fiserv, Inc. Major Business

2.8.3 Fiserv, Inc. Product and Services

2.8.4 Fiserv, Inc. ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Cardtronics

2.9.1 Cardtronics Details

2.9.2 Cardtronics Major Business

2.9.3 Cardtronics Product and Services

2.9.4 Cardtronics ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

2.10.1 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Details

2.10.2 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Major Business

2.10.3 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. Product and Services

2.10.4 AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 QDS, Inc.

2.11.1 QDS, Inc. Details

2.11.2 QDS, Inc. Major Business

2.11.3 QDS, Inc. Product and Services

2.11.4 QDS, Inc. ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Cashlink Global System

2.12.1 Cashlink Global System Details

2.12.2 Cashlink Global System Major Business

2.12.3 Cashlink Global System Product and Services

2.12.4 Cashlink Global System ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Automated Transaction Delivery

2.13.1 Automated Transaction Delivery Details

2.13.2 Automated Transaction Delivery Major Business

2.13.3 Automated Transaction Delivery Product and Services

2.13.4 Automated Transaction Delivery ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Financial Software & Systems

2.14.1 Financial Software & Systems Details

2.14.2 Financial Software & Systems Major Business

2.14.3 Financial Software & Systems Product and Services

2.14.4 Financial Software & Systems ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Vocalink

2.15.1 Vocalink Details

2.15.2 Vocalink Major Business

2.15.3 Vocalink Product and Services

2.15.4 Vocalink ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 CashTrans

2.16.1 CashTrans Details

2.16.2 CashTrans Major Business

2.16.3 CashTrans Product and Services

2.16.4 CashTrans ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Electronic Payment and Services

2.17.1 Electronic Payment and Services Details

2.17.2 Electronic Payment and Services Major Business

2.17.3 Electronic Payment and Services Product and Services

2.17.4 Electronic Payment and Services ATM Managed Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 ATM Managed Services Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 ATM Managed Services Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific ATM Managed Services Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific ATM Managed Services Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue ATM Managed Services by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa ATM Managed Services Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa ATM Managed Services Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global ATM Managed Services Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 ATM Replenishment & Currency Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Network Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.5 Security Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.6 Incident Management Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.7 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global ATM Managed Services Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 ATM Managed Services Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Bank ATMs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Retail ATMs Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global ATM Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global ATM Managed Services Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global ATM Managed Services Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa ATM Managed Services Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

