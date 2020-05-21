Global Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Analysis, Size, Players, share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CLBP in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of CLBP from 2017 to 2028 segmented by the seven major markets.

Geography Covered

– The United States

– EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom

– Japan

Study Period: 2017-2028

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Chronic low back pain (CLBP) is defined as pain that persists for 12 weeks or longer, even after an initial injury or underlying cause of acute low back pain has been treated. Low back pain is very common and at one point everyone may have faced this problem. The exact cause of lower back pain is unknown. Lower back pain that is long-term (for more than 3 months) is called chronic low back pain, this condition might originate from an injury, disease, or stress on different structures of the body, and pain may vary significantly and may be felt as bone pain, nerve pain, or muscle pain.

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Epidemiology

As per analysis, a higher percentage of diagnosed prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries, except Japan, wherein males occupy a larger patient pool than females. According to estimations, the total prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was observed to be 73,802,461 in 2017, which is expected to increase during the study period i.e. 2017-2028. Furthermore, the total diagnosed prevalent population of CLBP in the 7MM was assessed to be 44,281,476 in 2017.

The estimates show the highest diagnosed prevalence of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) in the United States with more than 20 million cases in 2017. Among the European 5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP), followed by Germany and France. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population. Additionally, Japan was observed with 8,865,879 diagnosed prevalent cases for CLBP in 2017.

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Drug Chapters

This segment of the CLBP report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

NKTR-181 (Nektar Therapeutics), a long-lasting opioids analgesic, acts as a selective mu-opioid receptor (MOR) agonist, is aimed to provide potent drug relief without the inherently high levels of euphoria. Phase III trial has been completed and another phase III trial currently under evaluation. NKTR-181 has been granted Fast Track designation by the US FDA and new drug application (NDA) has been filed for this drug by the company. NKTR-181 is the first analgesic opioid molecule to exhibit a reduction in specific CNS-mediated side effects, like euphoria, through the strategic alteration of brain-entry kinetics.

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Market Insights Outlook Research Report

The market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% for the study period (2017-2028). The current market size of Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) is entirely dependent on supportive treatment regimens, along with the drugs that have been approved to treat comorbidities associated with Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP), and those that are in general approved for chronic pain. The supportive therapies are either prescribed as monotherapy or are given in combination. The prescription of these therapies varies greatly among the 7MM countries, i.e. while opioids remain the mainstay of treatment in the United States, NSAIDs are more commonly prescribed in the EU-5 countries.

With the launch of the effective branded targeted therapies, the market is going to rise which will introduce another USD 623.19 million in 2022, to the overall therapies market. Of the emerging therapies, Braeburn Pharmaceuticals/Camurus, Pfizer/Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Nektar Therapeutics, Egalet Corporation are expected to enter the treatment market, with their respective products, during the forecast period [2019-2028].

Chronic Lower Back Pain (CLBP) Drugs Uptake

More than a dozen companies have shifted their focus towards this therapeutic area. To name a few: Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Mesoblast, Nektar Therapeutics, Egalet Corporation, Axsome Therapeutics, Allodynic Therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Grnenthal GmbH, Frontier Biotechnologies, DiscGenics, Yuhan Corporation, Semnur Pharmaceuticals, Sollis Therapeutics, SpineThera, Stayble Therapeutics, AnGes MG, and others. While some of these are in the early stage of development, yet others have reached the NDA filling stage in the development process.

