Global Electric Motor Market Report 2019, Industry Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast by 2024

According to the global electric motor market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of nearly US$ 125 Billion in 2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a value of US$ 162 Billion by 2024, at a projected CAGR of 4.35% during 2019-2024. Electric motors refer to mechanical devices which work on the basic principle of electromagnetism. Over the years, these motors have gained traction due to their growing usage in a number of applications ranging from hair dryers, toys, electric shavers and extractor fans to washing machines, dishwashers, coffee grinders, microwaves and electric can openers.

Global Electric Motor Market Drivers/Constraints:

Electric vehicles are environment-friendly since they do not emit toxic gases or smoke into the environment and also minimise energy consumption. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles which, in turn, is further elevating the growth of the electric motor market globally.

The various government initiatives and regulatory policies aimed to promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions in various industrial verticals are bolstering the demand for high-efficiency motors.

Some of the other factors contributing to the growth of the global electric motor market are rapid advancements in technology, increasing automation and rapid industrialisation.

The high cost of manufacturing and assembling efficient electric motors and the limited portability of large motors hinder the market growth. Moreover, the intense competition in the market also acts as a major deterrent.

