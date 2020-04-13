Global Forming Fluids Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global forming fluids market value is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2025 exhibiting a CAGR of 2.1% during 2020-2025. A forming fluid refers to a type of lubricant which is specially designed for metal forming processes like folding, stamping, drawing and wire-drawing. These fluids are usually derived from petroleum distillates, animal fats, plant oils, water, air and related raw materials. They are widely utilized for the manufacturing of sheet metal and for changing the shape and contour of metal components. Their primary function is cooling and lubrication in bending, stretching and shaping operations. They also possess anti-corrosion properties and help prevent any damage to the final product, even during storage.

Market Trends:

Apart from cooling and providing protection from corrosion, enhanced lubrication is another key benefit that is provided by forming fluids, which has significantly escalated their demand in the automotive industry. They are also crucial in processes like the removal, shaping and treating of metals which are extensively used for maintaining the durability and structural strength of vehicles. As a result, the robust growth in the automotive industry has further boosted the sales of forming fluids. Furthermore, on account of the heavy maintenance expenditure across the manufacturing and processing industries, there has been a significant rise in the demand for innovative protection solutions.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Forming Fluids Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Marketing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Price Analysis

5.10.1 Key Price Indicators

5.10.2 Price Structure

5.10.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Rolling Oils

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hydroforming Fluids

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Primary Metals

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Transportation Equipment

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Fabricated Metal Products

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Machinery

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Metal Cans

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Forming Fluids Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Afton

10.3.2 BASF

10.3.3 Chevron Oronite

10.3.4 Dow

10.3.5 Lonza

10.3.6 Lubrizol

10.3.7 Apar

10.3.8 Chevron

10.3.9 Columbia Petro

10.3.10 Gazprom

10.3.11 Idemitsu Kosan

10.3.12 Indian Oil

10.3.13 Lukoil

10.3.14 Pertamina

10.3.15 Sinopec

10.3.16 SK

10.3.17 Total Lubricants USA

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.