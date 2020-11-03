Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria.
The textile industry extensively uses different types of release finishing agents and functional repellents such as dirt repellent finishing agents, mosquito repellents, and oil repellents. Topical finishing agents such as water and oil repellents are used on textile fabrics to provide protection against water, oil, greasy materials, and soil. The functional textile finishing agents market is experiencing growth in the repellent and release segment due the growing demand for textile finishing agents such as polysiloxanes and fluorochemicals that are used to improve the softness, crease resistance, and water repellency of the textile material.
The global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market size is projected to reach US$ 3400.4 million by 2026, from US$ 2712.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Functional Textile Finishing Agents volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Functional Textile Finishing Agents market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.
Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
Following are the segments covered by the report are:
Repellent and Release
Flame Retardant
Antimicrobial and Antibacterial
Temperature Regulation
Durable Press and Wrinkle Resistant
Other
By Application:
Household
Commercial
Otehr
Key Players:
The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market are:
Huntsman Corporation
Sumitomo Chemicals
The Dow Chemical Company
BASF
Bayer
Kemira
Archroma
Evonik Industries
FCL
HT Fine Chemical
Kapp-Chemie
Nicca Chemical
Omnova Solutions
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Pulcra Chemicals
Resil Chemicals
Rudolf
The Lubrizol Corporation
Competitive Landscape
The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Functional Textile Finishing Agents market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.
