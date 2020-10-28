Global Plastic Bearing Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Plastic Bearing market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Plastic Bearing market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plastic Bearings are bearings made of plastic polymer or having a polymer liner. The common used Plastic Bearings including Plastic Rolling Bearings and Plastic Plain Sliding Bearings.
The Plastic Ball Bearing in which only the ball used is made of plastic material is not include in this report.
Plastic bearings have positioned themselves as serious alternatives to traditional metal bearings in a wide variety of applications. Plastic bearings provide a number of advantages over metal bearings. They have less weight, lower inertia, and run much quieter than their metal counterparts. The main raw materials of plastic bearings include PEEK, nylon resin, POM, PET.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plastic Bearing Market
In 2019, the global Plastic Bearing market size was US$ 540.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 661.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Plastic Bearing Scope and Market Size
Plastic Bearing market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Bearing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Plastic Bearing market is segmented into
Plastic Rolling Bearings
Plastic Sliding Bearings
Segment by Application, the Plastic Bearing market is segmented into
Auto Industry
Industrial Machinery
Construction Machinery
Office Equipment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Plastic Bearing Market Share Analysis
Plastic Bearing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Bearing product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Bearing sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
IGUS
Oiles
GGB
TOK
BNL
Tristar
KMS Bearings
SMG
SKF
Altra Industrial Motion Corp
Bosch
NSK
CiXi JinLin Bearings
Cixi Yisheng Bearing
Haining Lino-bearing
CSB
Kashima Bearings, Inc
SDP/SI
Hope
