Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters are built-in valves or external placement valves used for gas meter to control to open and close of the gas path.

China occupied 37% sales market share in 2018.

In 2019, the global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market size was US$ 169 million and it is expected to reach US$ 313 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.

Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented into

Motorised Valve

Solenoid Valve

The segment of motorised valves hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 90%.

Segment by Application, the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented into

Home Use Application

Commercial Application

Industrial Application

The home use application holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 89% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Share Analysis

Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters product introduction, recent developments, Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Panasonic

Elster

Johnson Electric

NSF Control

Sensus

Viewshine

AVK

WannuoBaotong

Muller

HYA

Huake

KITZ

Teco SRL

Sycontrol

NOK CORPORATION

