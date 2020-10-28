Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market.
Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters are built-in valves or external placement valves used for gas meter to control to open and close of the gas path.
China occupied 37% sales market share in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market
In 2019, the global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market size was US$ 169 million and it is expected to reach US$ 313 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Scope and Market Size
Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented into
Motorised Valve
Solenoid Valve
The segment of motorised valves hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 90%.
Segment by Application, the Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market is segmented into
Home Use Application
Commercial Application
Industrial Application
The home use application holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 89% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters Market Share Analysis
Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters product introduction, recent developments, Safety Shut-off Valves for Gas Meters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Panasonic
Elster
Johnson Electric
NSF Control
Sensus
Viewshine
AVK
WannuoBaotong
Muller
HYA
Huake
KITZ
Teco SRL
Sycontrol
NOK CORPORATION
