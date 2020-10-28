In this report, the Global Semiconductor Chip Handler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Chip Handler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-semiconductor-chip-handler-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Semiconductor Chip Handlers are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour.

Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results.

Global semiconductor chip handler market will grow at a modest CAGR of just over 4% by the end of the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increased demand for compact electronic devices. This trend is evident in sectors such as mobile phones, automotive, healthcare equipment, and even industrial manufacturing. This has led to semiconductor IC manufacturers investing in R&D to work towards reducing the size of ICs along with improved performance. Such R&D activities have resulted in the emergence of micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMs) and 3D stacked ICs. Consequently, growth in the MEMs market will propel demand for testing equipment for the complex ICs until the end of the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market

In 2019, the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market size was US$ 558.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 741.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Scope and Market Size

Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented into

Logic

Memory

Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented into

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Providers (OSATs)

Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Share Analysis

Semiconductor Chip Handler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Semiconductor Chip Handler product introduction, recent developments, Semiconductor Chip Handler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Advantest

Cohu

Multitest

Boston Semi Equipment

Seiko Epson Corporation

ASM Pacific Technology

Hon Technologies

Chroma

SRM Integration

MCT

CST

TESEC Corporation

SYNAX

ChangChuan Technology

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-semiconductor-chip-handler-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com