Global Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Semiconductor Chip Handler market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Semiconductor Chip Handler market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Semiconductor Chip Handlers are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE → ITA → DUT (package) ← Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour.
Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results.
Global semiconductor chip handler market will grow at a modest CAGR of just over 4% by the end of the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increased demand for compact electronic devices. This trend is evident in sectors such as mobile phones, automotive, healthcare equipment, and even industrial manufacturing. This has led to semiconductor IC manufacturers investing in R&D to work towards reducing the size of ICs along with improved performance. Such R&D activities have resulted in the emergence of micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMs) and 3D stacked ICs. Consequently, growth in the MEMs market will propel demand for testing equipment for the complex ICs until the end of the forecast period.
In 2019, the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market size was US$ 558.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 741.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2021-2026.
Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semiconductor Chip Handler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented into
Logic
Memory
Segment by Application, the Semiconductor Chip Handler market is segmented into
Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test Providers (OSATs)
Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Semiconductor Chip Handler Market Share Analysis
Semiconductor Chip Handler market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Semiconductor Chip Handler product introduction, recent developments, Semiconductor Chip Handler sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Advantest
Cohu
Multitest
Boston Semi Equipment
Seiko Epson Corporation
ASM Pacific Technology
Hon Technologies
Chroma
SRM Integration
MCT
CST
TESEC Corporation
SYNAX
ChangChuan Technology
