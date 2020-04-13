Global Soybean Oil Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report, the global soybean oil market is projected to reach a volume of 56.3 Million Tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.78% during 2020-2025. Soybean oil has a relatively lower price as compared to the other edible oils available in the market. Due to its high smoke point, neutral taste and negligible saturated fat content, it has become a preferred choice for cooking in households and restaurants.

Market Trends

Soybean oil consists of all essential nutrients like vitamins, proteins, fatty acids and plant sterols. The presence of these nutrients helps in improving immunity, preventing osteoporosis, managing heart health, boosting skin and eye health, lowering cholesterol levels, and reducing the threat of cognitive disorders. Owing to this, consumers who suffer from these health conditions are incorporating soybean oil in their food as it contains low fat and cholesterol. Moreover, several manufacturers are developing high oleic soybean oil that helps to increase the shelf-life of fast food products. This, in turn, is expected to provide a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Market Summary:

Based on the end use, the market has been segregated into food, industrial, animal feed and others. The food industry currently represents the largest end use segment, accounting for the majority of the global market share.

Region-wise, China exhibits a clear dominance in the global soybean oil market. China is followed by the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Europe and India.

Some of the major players operating in the industry worldwide include Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM), Bunge Ltd (NYSE: BG), Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, and Wilmar.

