Global TCB Bonder Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global TCB Bonder market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global TCB Bonder market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermo Compression Attach. Using this technique, there are no adhesives to join the die and the package. Instead, heat and force are applied to the die in a process called “Thermo Compression Bonding”. The bumps are forced against their opposing pads and a second metallic bond is formed where the bond comes into contact with the package metallization. This technique typically requires the use of heat as high as 350° to 400°C, and forces of as much as 100 g/bump.

Thermo Compression Bonding (TCB) is a chip attach technology under investigation and implementation in multiple platforms. The global TCB Bonder market is driven by increased TCB Bonder usage: memory applications currently, logic devices next. Meanwhile, TCB Bonder is gaining market share from wire bond assembly processes. Also, lower throughput coupled with higher processing costs was example of challenges in the TCB technology.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global TCB Bonder Market

In 2019, the global TCB Bonder market size was US$ 48 million and it is expected to reach US$ 172.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 20.0% during 2021-2026.

Global TCB Bonder Scope and Market Size

TCB Bonder market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global TCB Bonder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the TCB Bonder market is segmented into

Automatic TCB Bonder

Manual TCB Bonder

Segment by Application, the TCB Bonder market is segmented into

IDMs

OSAT

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and TCB Bonder Market Share Analysis

TCB Bonder market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, TCB Bonder product introduction, recent developments, TCB Bonder sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ASMPT (Amicra)

K&S

BESI

Shibaura

SET

Hamni

…

