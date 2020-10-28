Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Terahertz Imaging Inspection market, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries, to analyze the status and the future.

The ‘terahertz gap’ – where until recently bright sources of light and sensitive means of detection did not exist – encompasses frequencies invisible to the naked eye in the electromagnetic spectrum, lying between microwave and infrared in the range from 0.3 to 3THz. Terahertz radiation, also known as t-rays, has wavelength of 3-100 cm-1.

Terahertz imaging is an emerging and significant nondestructive evaluation (NDE) technique used for dielectric (nonconducting, i.e., an insulator) materials analysis and quality control in the pharmaceutical, biomedical, security, materials characterization, and aerospace industries. It has proved to be effective in the inspection of layers in paints and coatings, detecting structural defects in ceramic and composite materials and imaging the physical structure of paintings and manuscripts. The use of THz waves for non-destructive evaluation enables inspection of multi-layered structures and can identify abnormalities from foreign material inclusions, disbond and delamination, mechanical impact damage, heat damage, and water or hydraulic fluid ingression. This new method can play a significant role in a number of industries for materials characterization applications where precision thickness mapping (to assure product dimensional tolerances within product and from product-to-product) and density mapping (to assure product quality within product and from product-to-product) are required.

Terahertz imaging, which is already familiar from airport security checkpoints, has a number of other promising applications. Terahertz biomedical imaging has become an area of interest due to its ability to simultaneously acquire both image and spectral information. Terahertz imaging systems are being commercialized, with increasing trials performed in a biomedical setting.

Terahertz Imaging Inspection could used for Homeland Security and Defense, Pharmaceutical & biomedical Industry, and other industry.

China is the largest production region, with the Production Value market share is 51.32% in 2017, the second region is the North America, with a Production Value market share is 17.30% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection Market

In 2019, the global Terahertz Imaging Inspection market size was US$ 276.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 974.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 19.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Terahertz Imaging Inspection Scope and Market Size

Terahertz Imaging Inspection market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Terahertz Imaging Inspection market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Terahertz Imaging Inspection market is segmented into

Passive Terahertz Imaging

Active Terahertz Imaging

Segment by Application, the Terahertz Imaging Inspection market is segmented into

Transportation & Public Security

Industrial

Pharmaceutical & BioMedical

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Terahertz Imaging Inspection Market Share Analysis

Terahertz Imaging Inspection market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Terahertz Imaging Inspection product introduction, recent developments, Terahertz Imaging Inspection sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

CETC

Advantest Corporation

Luna Innovations Incorporated

Toptica Photonics AG

Terasense Group Inc.

TeraView

Daheng Science & Technology

Menlo Systems GmbH

Insight Product Co.

Asqella

Traycer

Microtech Instrument Inc

