Global Thermal Management Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Thermal Management market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Thermal Management market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Thermal Management market, Thermal management is the ability to control the temperature and noise level of a system by means of technology based on thermodynamics and heat transfer. Advancements in the electronics industry have led to an increased need for innovative thermal management technologies to improve the system performance and reliability by removing high heat flux generated in the electronic devices.

In application, Thermal Management downstream is wide and recently Thermal Management has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Servers and Data Centers, Consumer Electronics and others. Globally, the Thermal Management market is mainly driven by growing demand for Automotive which accounts for nearly 85% of total downstream consumption of Thermal Management.

In 2019, the global Thermal Management market size was US$ 56280 million and it is expected to reach US$ 73280 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.

Thermal Management market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermal Management market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Conduction Cooling Devices

Convection Cooling Devices

Hybrid Cooling Devices

Others

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Servers and Data Centers

Consumer Electronics

Medical Equipment

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Thermal Management market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thermal Management product introduction, recent developments, Thermal Management sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

DENSO

Valeo

MAHLE

Hanon Systems

Honeywell

Vertiv

Gentherm

Delta

Laird

Boyd Corporation

Heatex

European Thermodynamics

Advanced Cooling Technologies

Dau Thermal Solutions

