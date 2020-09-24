Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Industry Data Analysis 2020-2025

Market Overview

The Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of XX%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD XX million by 2025, from USD XX million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market has been segmented into

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Breakdown by Application, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) has been segmented into

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Share Analysis

Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) are:

NUVVE

KEPCO

E.ON

Enel Energia

Fermata Energy

Moixa

Tokyo Electric Power

Tennet

The Mobility House

EDF Energy

ActewAGL

Table of Content

1 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

1.2 Classification of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Unidirectional V2G

1.2.4 Bidirectional V2G

1.3 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles

1.4 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 NUVVE

2.1.1 NUVVE Details

2.1.2 NUVVE Major Business

2.1.3 NUVVE SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 NUVVE Product and Services

2.1.5 NUVVE Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 KEPCO

2.2.1 KEPCO Details

2.2.2 KEPCO Major Business

2.2.3 KEPCO SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 KEPCO Product and Services

2.2.5 KEPCO Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 E.ON

2.3.1 E.ON Details

2.3.2 E.ON Major Business

2.3.3 E.ON SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 E.ON Product and Services

2.3.5 E.ON Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Enel Energia

2.4.1 Enel Energia Details

2.4.2 Enel Energia Major Business

2.4.3 Enel Energia SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Enel Energia Product and Services

2.4.5 Enel Energia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Fermata Energy

2.5.1 Fermata Energy Details

2.5.2 Fermata Energy Major Business

2.5.3 Fermata Energy SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Fermata Energy Product and Services

2.5.5 Fermata Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Moixa

2.6.1 Moixa Details

2.6.2 Moixa Major Business

2.6.3 Moixa Product and Services

2.6.4 Moixa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Tokyo Electric Power

2.7.1 Tokyo Electric Power Details

2.7.2 Tokyo Electric Power Major Business

2.7.3 Tokyo Electric Power Product and Services

2.7.4 Tokyo Electric Power Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Tennet

2.8.1 Tennet Details

2.8.2 Tennet Major Business

2.8.3 Tennet Product and Services

2.8.4 Tennet Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 The Mobility House

2.9.1 The Mobility House Details

2.9.2 The Mobility House Major Business

2.9.3 The Mobility House Product and Services

2.9.4 The Mobility House Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 EDF Energy

2.10.1 EDF Energy Details

2.10.2 EDF Energy Major Business

2.10.3 EDF Energy Product and Services

2.10.4 EDF Energy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 ActewAGL

2.11.1 ActewAGL Details

2.11.2 ActewAGL Major Business

2.11.3 ActewAGL Product and Services

2.11.4 ActewAGL Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Unidirectional V2G Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Bidirectional V2G Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Battery Electric Vehicles Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Fuel Cell Vehicles Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

