Global White Cement Market Report 2020: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

According to the IMARC Group, the global white cement market value is further projected to reach US$ 7.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2020-2025. White cement is a hydraulic binder made with China clay and chalk or limestone in a high-temperature process. It is characterized by a fine texture and distinct white color which can depend upon the manufacturing process and the quality of raw materials (manganese oxide and iron oxide) used in its production. White cement forms a paste when combined with water which then sets and hardens. It is highly durable, requires low maintenance and provides an aesthetic look, owing to which white cement is widely used in the construction industry across the globe.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-cement-manufacturing-plant/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising trend of migration from rural to urban areas has led to a shortage of urban housing in both the developed and developing countries. Moreover, the increasing number of nuclear families, inflating income levels and changing lifestyles have propelled the demand for modern houses which has provided thrust to the white cement market. Additionally, the rising construction of public infrastructure including roads, flyovers, airports, railway stations and shopping complexes across emerging economies is contributing to the sales of white cement. Apart from this, a significant rise in the tourism industry has also led to an increase in the construction of hotels, resorts and villas worldwide. Further, upcoming global events like the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and Dubai Expo 2020 are escalating the consumption of white cement in the Middle East.

View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://tinyurl.com/yx3cgjvc

Market Segmentation

Market by Application

1. Residential

2. Commercial

3. Infrastructure

Market by Type

1. White Portland Cement

2. White Masonry Cement

3. Others

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=616&flag=C

Some of the key players operating in the market include Cementir Holding, Birla White (Ultra Tech), JK Cement, Cemex, Cimsa Cimento, Sotacib, Ras Al-Khaimah Co., Federal White Cement and Saveh White Cement Co.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Contact US: IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.