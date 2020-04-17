Helium Market Size, Trends Analysis, Region, Demands and Forecasts Report 2020-2026| Rasgas (Qa), Exxon (Us), Linde (Us, Au), Air Product (Us)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Helium Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Helium market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Helium market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Helium market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Helium market.

Leading players of the global Helium market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Helium market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Helium market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Helium market.

The major players that are operating in the global Helium market are: Rasgas (Qa), Exxon (Us), Linde (Us, Au), Air Product (Us), Praxair (Us), Air Liquide (Dz), Gazprom (Ru), PGNiG (Pl)

Global Helium Market by Product Type: Liquid Helium, Gaseous Helium

Global Helium Market by Application: Cryogenics, Aerostatics, Semiconductor & Fiber Optics, Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography, Welding, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Helium market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Helium market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Helium market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Helium market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Helium market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Helium market

Highlighting important trends of the global Helium market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Helium market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Helium market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Helium Market Overview

1.1 Helium Product Overview

1.2 Helium Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Helium

1.2.2 Gaseous Helium

1.3 Global Helium Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Helium Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Helium Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Helium Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Helium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Helium Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Helium Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Helium Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Helium Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Helium Industry

1.5.1.1 Helium Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Helium Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Helium Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Helium Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Helium Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Helium Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Helium Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Helium Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Helium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Helium Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Helium Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Helium as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Helium Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Helium Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Helium Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Helium Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Helium Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Helium Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Helium Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Helium Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Helium Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Helium Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Helium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Helium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Helium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Helium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Helium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Helium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Helium Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Helium by Application

4.1 Helium Segment by Application

4.1.1 Cryogenics

4.1.2 Aerostatics

4.1.3 Semiconductor & Fiber Optics

4.1.4 Leak Detection & Gas Chromatography

4.1.5 Welding

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Helium Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Helium Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Helium Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Helium Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Helium by Application

4.5.2 Europe Helium by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Helium by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Helium by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Helium by Application

5 North America Helium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Helium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Helium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Helium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Helium Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Helium Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Helium Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Helium Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helium Business

10.1 Rasgas (Qa)

10.1.1 Rasgas (Qa) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rasgas (Qa) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Products Offered

10.1.5 Rasgas (Qa) Recent Development

10.2 Exxon (Us)

10.2.1 Exxon (Us) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Exxon (Us) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Exxon (Us) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Rasgas (Qa) Helium Products Offered

10.2.5 Exxon (Us) Recent Development

10.3 Linde (Us, Au)

10.3.1 Linde (Us, Au) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Linde (Us, Au) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Linde (Us, Au) Helium Products Offered

10.3.5 Linde (Us, Au) Recent Development

10.4 Air Product (Us)

10.4.1 Air Product (Us) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Air Product (Us) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Air Product (Us) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Air Product (Us) Helium Products Offered

10.4.5 Air Product (Us) Recent Development

10.5 Praxair (Us)

10.5.1 Praxair (Us) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Praxair (Us) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Praxair (Us) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Praxair (Us) Helium Products Offered

10.5.5 Praxair (Us) Recent Development

10.6 Air Liquide (Dz)

10.6.1 Air Liquide (Dz) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Air Liquide (Dz) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Air Liquide (Dz) Helium Products Offered

10.6.5 Air Liquide (Dz) Recent Development

10.7 Gazprom (Ru)

10.7.1 Gazprom (Ru) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Gazprom (Ru) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Gazprom (Ru) Helium Products Offered

10.7.5 Gazprom (Ru) Recent Development

10.8 PGNiG (Pl)

10.8.1 PGNiG (Pl) Corporation Information

10.8.2 PGNiG (Pl) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 PGNiG (Pl) Helium Products Offered

10.8.5 PGNiG (Pl) Recent Development

11 Helium Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Helium Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Helium Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

