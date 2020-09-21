Hot Air Balloon Travel Market 2020 Latest Trends Demand And Business Outlook

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Hot Air Balloon Travel industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Hot Air Balloon Travel and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

GLOBAL INFO RESEARCH indicates that the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market is expected to surge at a steady rate in the coming years, as economies flourish. The research report, titled [Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market 2020 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025], provides a comprehensive review of the global market. Analysts have identified the key drivers and restraints in the overall market. They have studied the historical milestones achieved by the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market and emerging trends. A comparison of the two has enabled the analysts to draw a potential trajectory of the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market for the forecast period.

The report is objective in nature but includes valuable comments by subject-matter experts. The commentary is essential to the research report as it authenticates and affirms the findings listed by the research analysts. The investigative approach of the research report allows the readers to get a detailed understanding of the finest nuances affecting the market dynamics. The report on the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market opens a discussion about of the changing economy, governing policies, and political shifts that are expected to shape the market.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables: https://www.globalinforesearch.com/Global-Hot-Air-Balloon-Travel_p495458.html

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Research Report:

Memories Group Limited

Sundance Balloons

Urgup Balloons

Rainbow Ryders, Inc.

Hot Air Expeditions

Oriental Ballooning

Global Ballooning Australia

Royal Balloon

Sindbad Balloons

Kapadokya Balloons

Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours)

Butterfly Balloons

Universal Balloon

Istanbul Balloons

Turquaz Balloons

Cappadocia Voyager Balloons

Volare

Turkiye Balloons

Atlas Balon

Napa Valley Balloons, Inc.

Kaya Balloons

Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon

Anatolian Balloons

Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons

Regions Covered in the Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

Analysts have used a SWOT analysis and a Porter’s five forces analysis to evaluate the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market thoroughly. Both these tools ensure accurate assessment of the market, including the intensity of the competitive rivalry present in the market. This analysis enables readers to address a wide range of business issues and come to logical conclusions that can be used for making well-informed decisions.

For further clarity, the analysts have provided segmentation of the global market on the basis of technology, application, product, and region. Each segment is explained through a chapter, which has been worded with careful thought to the ever-changing market dynamics. The research report also includes a chapter on companies, which includes their profiles. This chapter details the progress made by the companies so far and their expansion plans for the near future.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Hot Air Balloon Travel market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Hot Air Balloon Travel market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

Table of Content

1 Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hot Air Balloon Travel

1.2 Classification of Hot Air Balloon Travel by Type

1.2.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Share by Type in 2019

1.2.3 Luxury Travel

1.2.4 Group Travel

1.3 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Tourism

1.3.3 Anniversary Celebration

1.3.4 Propose

1.3.5 Team Building

1.3.6 Family Entertainment

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.4.2 Global Market Size of Hot Air Balloon Travel (2015-2025)

1.4.3 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Hot Air Balloon Travel Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.4 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Hot Air Balloon Travel Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.5 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Hot Air Balloon Travel Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.6 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Hot Air Balloon Travel Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

1.4.7 Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Hot Air Balloon Travel Status and Prospect (2015-2025)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Memories Group Limited

2.1.1 Memories Group Limited Details

2.1.2 Memories Group Limited Major Business

2.1.3 Memories Group Limited SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Memories Group Limited Product and Services

2.1.5 Memories Group Limited Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Sundance Balloons

2.2.1 Sundance Balloons Details

2.2.2 Sundance Balloons Major Business

2.2.3 Sundance Balloons SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Sundance Balloons Product and Services

2.2.5 Sundance Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Urgup Balloons

2.3.1 Urgup Balloons Details

2.3.2 Urgup Balloons Major Business

2.3.3 Urgup Balloons SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Urgup Balloons Product and Services

2.3.5 Urgup Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Rainbow Ryders, Inc.

2.4.1 Rainbow Ryders, Inc. Details

2.4.2 Rainbow Ryders, Inc. Major Business

2.4.3 Rainbow Ryders, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Rainbow Ryders, Inc. Product and Services

2.4.5 Rainbow Ryders, Inc. Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Hot Air Expeditions

2.5.1 Hot Air Expeditions Details

2.5.2 Hot Air Expeditions Major Business

2.5.3 Hot Air Expeditions SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Hot Air Expeditions Product and Services

2.5.5 Hot Air Expeditions Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Oriental Ballooning

2.6.1 Oriental Ballooning Details

2.6.2 Oriental Ballooning Major Business

2.6.3 Oriental Ballooning Product and Services

2.6.4 Oriental Ballooning Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Global Ballooning Australia

2.7.1 Global Ballooning Australia Details

2.7.2 Global Ballooning Australia Major Business

2.7.3 Global Ballooning Australia Product and Services

2.7.4 Global Ballooning Australia Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Royal Balloon

2.8.1 Royal Balloon Details

2.8.2 Royal Balloon Major Business

2.8.3 Royal Balloon Product and Services

2.8.4 Royal Balloon Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Sindbad Balloons

2.9.1 Sindbad Balloons Details

2.9.2 Sindbad Balloons Major Business

2.9.3 Sindbad Balloons Product and Services

2.9.4 Sindbad Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Kapadokya Balloons

2.10.1 Kapadokya Balloons Details

2.10.2 Kapadokya Balloons Major Business

2.10.3 Kapadokya Balloons Product and Services

2.10.4 Kapadokya Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours)

2.11.1 Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours) Details

2.11.2 Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours) Major Business

2.11.3 Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours) Product and Services

2.11.4 Golden Eagle Ballooning (Golden Express Tours) Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Butterfly Balloons

2.12.1 Butterfly Balloons Details

2.12.2 Butterfly Balloons Major Business

2.12.3 Butterfly Balloons Product and Services

2.12.4 Butterfly Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Universal Balloon

2.13.1 Universal Balloon Details

2.13.2 Universal Balloon Major Business

2.13.3 Universal Balloon Product and Services

2.13.4 Universal Balloon Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Istanbul Balloons

2.14.1 Istanbul Balloons Details

2.14.2 Istanbul Balloons Major Business

2.14.3 Istanbul Balloons Product and Services

2.14.4 Istanbul Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Turquaz Balloons

2.15.1 Turquaz Balloons Details

2.15.2 Turquaz Balloons Major Business

2.15.3 Turquaz Balloons Product and Services

2.15.4 Turquaz Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 Cappadocia Voyager Balloons

2.16.1 Cappadocia Voyager Balloons Details

2.16.2 Cappadocia Voyager Balloons Major Business

2.16.3 Cappadocia Voyager Balloons Product and Services

2.16.4 Cappadocia Voyager Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Volare

2.17.1 Volare Details

2.17.2 Volare Major Business

2.17.3 Volare Product and Services

2.17.4 Volare Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Turkiye Balloons

2.18.1 Turkiye Balloons Details

2.18.2 Turkiye Balloons Major Business

2.18.3 Turkiye Balloons Product and Services

2.18.3 Turkiye Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Atlas Balon

2.19.1 Atlas Balon Details

2.19.2 Atlas Balon Major Business

2.19.3 Atlas Balon Product and Services

2.19.4 Atlas Balon Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Napa Valley Balloons, Inc.

2.20.1 Napa Valley Balloons, Inc. Details

2.20.2 Napa Valley Balloons, Inc. Major Business

2.20.3 Napa Valley Balloons, Inc. Product and Services

2.20.4 Napa Valley Balloons, Inc. Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Kaya Balloons

2.21.1 Kaya Balloons Details

2.21.2 Kaya Balloons Major Business

2.21.3 Kaya Balloons Product and Services

2.21.4 Kaya Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon

2.22.1 Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon Details

2.22.2 Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon Major Business

2.22.3 Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon Product and Services

2.22.4 Hod-Hod Soliman Hot Air Balloon Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 Anatolian Balloons

2.23.1 Anatolian Balloons Details

2.23.2 Anatolian Balloons Major Business

2.23.3 Anatolian Balloons Product and Services

2.23.4 Anatolian Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons

2.24.1 Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons Details

2.24.2 Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons Major Business

2.24.3 Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons Product and Services

2.24.4 Magic Horizon Hot Air Balloons Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Hot Air Balloon Travel Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Hot Air Balloon Travel Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East & Africa Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 USA Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Hot Air Balloon Travel by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue by Countries (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 UAE Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Size Segment by Type

10.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Luxury Travel Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

10.4 Group Travel Revenue Growth Rate (2015-2025)

11 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Tourism Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.4 Anniversary Celebration Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.5 Propose Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.6 Team Building Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.7 Family Entertainment Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

11.8 Others Revenue Growth (2015-2020)

12 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.1 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2 Global Hot Air Balloon Travel Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.3 North America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.4 Europe Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.6 South America Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.7 Middle East & Africa Hot Air Balloon Travel Revenue Market Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 About US

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG