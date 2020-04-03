Inhalation Anesthetics Market Growing Demand, Supply and Revenue 2020 to 2027

An inhalational anesthetic is a chemical compound possessing general anesthetic properties that is delivered via inhalation. They are administered through a face mask, laryngeal mask airway, or tracheal tube connected to an anesthetic vaporizer. Inhalational anesthetics generate respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow.

The inhalation anesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the market by an increase in a number of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases. Also, growing demand for a lesser duration of hospitalization, and increasing accessibility to health services are some of the factors responsible for the growth of the inhalation anesthetics market. However, side effects associated with the inhalation anesthetics, generic competition for almost all of the halogenated agents, and recent patent expiries are restraining the market growth. Furthermore, the rising number of surgical procedures is one of the major driving factors.

The key players influencing the market are:

Abbott

AbbVie Inc.

Baxter International

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Halocarbon Products Corporation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Luman Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd

Piramal Enterprises Limited



