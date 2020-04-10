MEDICAL ANIMATION MARKET: INDUSTRY RESEARCH, GROWTH, TRENDS, ANALYSIS & DEVELOPMENTS BY 2027

Medical animation is an educative video or documentary produced using 3D motion graphics to describe the mechanism of action (MoA) of a medical device, biomedical technology, pharmaceutical drug, or an anatomical or biological process. Animations are used in the therapeutic & medical sectors for educational purposes, simulation of surgeries, demonstrations, and analysis and comparative evaluation of treatment, among others.

The medical animation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of medical animation by life science & medical device companies, entrance of start-ups in the medical animation market, and rising pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical and medical devices industry. Moreover, low health literacy and developing economies are also offering opportunities in market growth during the forecast period.

The key players influencing the market are:

Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.

Elara Systems, Inc.

Ghost Productions, Inc.

Hybrid Medical Animation, Inc.

Infuse Medical

Invivo Communications, Inc.

Medmovie, Inc.

Scientific Animations, Inc.

Trinsic Animation, LLC.

Viscira

Medical Animation Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2020 – 2027, considering 2020 as the base year and 2020 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

