Medical Gases Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026| al Gases Market Research Report: Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Medical Gases market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Medical Gases market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Medical Gases market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Medical Gases market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Medical Gases market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Medical Gases market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Gases Market Research Report: Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016), Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare), Praxair, Air Products, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.), Messer Group, SOL Group, Norco, Air Water Inc, Shenzhen Gaofa

Global Medical Gases Market by Type: Medical Oxygen, Medical Nitrous Oxide, Medical Air, Medical Helium, Others

Global Medical Gases Market by Application: Hospitals (Labs & Clinics), Home Healthcare, Universities/Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Medical Gases market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Medical Gases market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Medical Gases market.

Table Of Content

1 Medical Gases Market Overview

1.1 Medical Gases Product Overview

1.2 Medical Gases Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Medical Oxygen

1.2.2 Medical Nitrous Oxide

1.2.3 Medical Air

1.2.4 Medical Helium

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Medical Gases Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Medical Gases Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Medical Gases Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Medical Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Medical Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Medical Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Medical Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Medical Gases Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Gases Industry

1.5.1.1 Medical Gases Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Medical Gases Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Medical Gases Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Medical Gases Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Medical Gases Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Medical Gases Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Medical Gases Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Gases Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Medical Gases Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Medical Gases Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Gases Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Medical Gases as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Gases Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Medical Gases Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Medical Gases Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Medical Gases Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Medical Gases Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Medical Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Medical Gases Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Medical Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Medical Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Medical Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Medical Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Medical Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Medical Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Medical Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Medical Gases by Application

4.1 Medical Gases Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals (Labs & Clinics)

4.1.2 Home Healthcare

4.1.3 Universities/Research Institutions

4.1.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

4.2 Global Medical Gases Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Medical Gases Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Medical Gases Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Medical Gases Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Medical Gases by Application

4.5.2 Europe Medical Gases by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Medical Gases by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases by Application

5 North America Medical Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Medical Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Medical Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gases Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Medical Gases Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Gases Business

10.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016)

10.1.1 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Recent Development

10.2 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare)

10.2.1 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Air Liquide (acquired Airgas in 2016) Medical Gases Products Offered

10.2.5 Linde Healthcare (BOC Healthcare) Recent Development

10.3 Praxair

10.3.1 Praxair Corporation Information

10.3.2 Praxair Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Praxair Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Praxair Medical Gases Products Offered

10.3.5 Praxair Recent Development

10.4 Air Products

10.4.1 Air Products Corporation Information

10.4.2 Air Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Air Products Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Air Products Medical Gases Products Offered

10.4.5 Air Products Recent Development

10.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.)

10.5.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Medical Gases Products Offered

10.5.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.) Recent Development

10.6 Messer Group

10.6.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Messer Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Messer Group Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Messer Group Medical Gases Products Offered

10.6.5 Messer Group Recent Development

10.7 SOL Group

10.7.1 SOL Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 SOL Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 SOL Group Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 SOL Group Medical Gases Products Offered

10.7.5 SOL Group Recent Development

10.8 Norco

10.8.1 Norco Corporation Information

10.8.2 Norco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Norco Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Norco Medical Gases Products Offered

10.8.5 Norco Recent Development

10.9 Air Water Inc

10.9.1 Air Water Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Air Water Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Air Water Inc Medical Gases Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Air Water Inc Medical Gases Products Offered

10.9.5 Air Water Inc Recent Development

10.10 Shenzhen Gaofa

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Medical Gases Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Shenzhen Gaofa Medical Gases Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Shenzhen Gaofa Recent Development

11 Medical Gases Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Medical Gases Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Medical Gases Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.