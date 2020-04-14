Microfiber Market Demand, Recent Trends and Forecast Analysis 2026| Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kolon, Teijin, Sheng Hong Group, 3M

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Microfiber market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Microfiber market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Microfiber market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Microfiber market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Microfiber market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Microfiber market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Microfiber Market Research Report: Toray, Kuraray, Asahi Kasei, Kolon, Teijin, Sheng Hong Group, 3M, Eastman, Sanfang, KB Seiren, Hexin, Duksung, Norwex, SISA, Vileda, Acelon Chemical, Huafon Microfibre, Double Elephant, Far Eastern, Wanhua, Ningbo Green Textile, Tricol, Meisheng, Hengli

Global Microfiber Market by Type: Long Microfiber, Short Microfiber

Global Microfiber Market by Application: Microfiber Leather, Microfiber Cleaning Cloths, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Microfiber market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Microfiber market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Microfiber market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Microfiber market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Microfiber market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Microfiber market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Microfiber market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Microfiber market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Microfiber market?

Table Of Content

1 Microfiber Market Overview

1.1 Microfiber Product Overview

1.2 Microfiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Long Microfiber

1.2.2 Short Microfiber

1.3 Global Microfiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Microfiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Microfiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Microfiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Microfiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Microfiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Microfiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Microfiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Microfiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Microfiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Microfiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Microfiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Microfiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Microfiber Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Microfiber Industry

1.5.1.1 Microfiber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Microfiber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Microfiber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Microfiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Microfiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Microfiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Microfiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Microfiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Microfiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Microfiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Microfiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Microfiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Microfiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Microfiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Microfiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Microfiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Microfiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Microfiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Microfiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Microfiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Microfiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Microfiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Microfiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Microfiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Microfiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Microfiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Microfiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Microfiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Microfiber by Application

4.1 Microfiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Microfiber Leather

4.1.2 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Microfiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Microfiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Microfiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Microfiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Microfiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Microfiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Microfiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Microfiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Microfiber by Application

5 North America Microfiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Microfiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Microfiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Microfiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Microfiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Microfiber Business

10.1 Toray

10.1.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toray Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toray Microfiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Recent Development

10.2 Kuraray

10.2.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Kuraray Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toray Microfiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.3 Asahi Kasei

10.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.3.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Asahi Kasei Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Asahi Kasei Microfiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.4 Kolon

10.4.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kolon Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kolon Microfiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.5 Teijin

10.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.5.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Teijin Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Teijin Microfiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.6 Sheng Hong Group

10.6.1 Sheng Hong Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sheng Hong Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Sheng Hong Group Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Sheng Hong Group Microfiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Sheng Hong Group Recent Development

10.7 3M

10.7.1 3M Corporation Information

10.7.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 3M Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 3M Microfiber Products Offered

10.7.5 3M Recent Development

10.8 Eastman

10.8.1 Eastman Corporation Information

10.8.2 Eastman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Eastman Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Eastman Microfiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Eastman Recent Development

10.9 Sanfang

10.9.1 Sanfang Corporation Information

10.9.2 Sanfang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Sanfang Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Sanfang Microfiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Sanfang Recent Development

10.10 KB Seiren

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Microfiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 KB Seiren Microfiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 KB Seiren Recent Development

10.11 Hexin

10.11.1 Hexin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hexin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hexin Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hexin Microfiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Hexin Recent Development

10.12 Duksung

10.12.1 Duksung Corporation Information

10.12.2 Duksung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Duksung Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Duksung Microfiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Duksung Recent Development

10.13 Norwex

10.13.1 Norwex Corporation Information

10.13.2 Norwex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Norwex Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Norwex Microfiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Norwex Recent Development

10.14 SISA

10.14.1 SISA Corporation Information

10.14.2 SISA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 SISA Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 SISA Microfiber Products Offered

10.14.5 SISA Recent Development

10.15 Vileda

10.15.1 Vileda Corporation Information

10.15.2 Vileda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Vileda Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Vileda Microfiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Vileda Recent Development

10.16 Acelon Chemical

10.16.1 Acelon Chemical Corporation Information

10.16.2 Acelon Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Acelon Chemical Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Acelon Chemical Microfiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Acelon Chemical Recent Development

10.17 Huafon Microfibre

10.17.1 Huafon Microfibre Corporation Information

10.17.2 Huafon Microfibre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Huafon Microfibre Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Huafon Microfibre Microfiber Products Offered

10.17.5 Huafon Microfibre Recent Development

10.18 Double Elephant

10.18.1 Double Elephant Corporation Information

10.18.2 Double Elephant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Double Elephant Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Double Elephant Microfiber Products Offered

10.18.5 Double Elephant Recent Development

10.19 Far Eastern

10.19.1 Far Eastern Corporation Information

10.19.2 Far Eastern Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Far Eastern Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Far Eastern Microfiber Products Offered

10.19.5 Far Eastern Recent Development

10.20 Wanhua

10.20.1 Wanhua Corporation Information

10.20.2 Wanhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Wanhua Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Wanhua Microfiber Products Offered

10.20.5 Wanhua Recent Development

10.21 Ningbo Green Textile

10.21.1 Ningbo Green Textile Corporation Information

10.21.2 Ningbo Green Textile Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Ningbo Green Textile Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Ningbo Green Textile Microfiber Products Offered

10.21.5 Ningbo Green Textile Recent Development

10.22 Tricol

10.22.1 Tricol Corporation Information

10.22.2 Tricol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Tricol Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Tricol Microfiber Products Offered

10.22.5 Tricol Recent Development

10.23 Meisheng

10.23.1 Meisheng Corporation Information

10.23.2 Meisheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Meisheng Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Meisheng Microfiber Products Offered

10.23.5 Meisheng Recent Development

10.24 Hengli

10.24.1 Hengli Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hengli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Hengli Microfiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Hengli Microfiber Products Offered

10.24.5 Hengli Recent Development

11 Microfiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Microfiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Microfiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

