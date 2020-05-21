Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Share, Trend, Opportunity, Affect On Demand By COVID-19 Pandemic And Forecast 2019-2027

The total health expenditure arising from diabetes is anticipated to reach USD 31 billion by 2040.

CRIFAX added a report on ‘Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market, 2019-2027’ to its database of market research collaterals consisting of overall market scenario with prevalent and future growth prospects, among other growth strategies used by key players to stay ahead of the game. Additionally, recent trends, mergers and acquisitions, growth analysis along with challenges that are affecting the growth of the market are also stated in the report.

The Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace over the next decade, with the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region anticipated to register a GDP growth rate of 2.6% in the year 2020 and 2.9% in 2021 according to an estimate made by World Bank. Despite growing urbanization and economic growth taking place in few nations in the region, some of the nations continue to suffer from poverty and absence of fair competition. Moreover, political changes have also affected the economic growth of a few nations in the region. The Gulf Co-operation Council member countries are anticipated to grow from 2.0% in 2018 to 2.1 percent in 2019, with increasing volatility prevailing in oil prices in the Gulf region, growing uncertainty in financial conditions and other domestic factors affecting various nations across the (MENA) region that is anticipated to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period (2019-2027). “The Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The growth rate had been uneven in the region, with a few nations rich in oil and other natural resources registering significant growth. On the other hand, oil importing nations in the region are estimated to face slow economic growth from 4.2% in 2018 to 3.6% in 2019, which is indicative of the slowdown faced in the global economy and other domestic factors that have been affecting the market in the region. The region has been facing several challenges such as poverty and unfair competition over the years, which are being looked into by many nations and are working to reduce the problems that are being faced over the past two decades, so that they would be able to achieve optimum growth by end of next decade. The presence of various communicable diseases such as HIV/Aids, Malaria over the past several years have provided various opportunities for growth of the healthcare sector in the region over the forecast period. The number of individuals with non-communicable diseases in the region have been on the rise, with individuals affected by heart diseases and diabetes growing by 44% and 87% respectively. “The Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices Market Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

To provide better understanding of internal and external marketing factors, the multi-dimensional analytical tools such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis have been implemented in the Middle East and Africa Minimally Invasive Surgery Devices market report. Moreover, the report consists of market segmentation, CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate), BPS analysis, Y-o-Y growth (%), Porter’s five force model, absolute $ opportunity and anticipated cost structure of the market.

