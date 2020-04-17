Mixed Xylene Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Mixed Xylene Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Mixed Xylene market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Mixed Xylene market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Mixed Xylene market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Mixed Xylene market.

Leading players of the global Mixed Xylene market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Mixed Xylene market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Mixed Xylene market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Mixed Xylene market.

The major players that are operating in the global Mixed Xylene market are: ExxonMobil, BP, SK global chemical, Total, Shell, Taiyo Oil, Idemitsu, COSMO OIL, Citgo, Valero, GS Caltex, PEMEX, MRPL, Galp Energia, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, YNCC, YPF, LOTTE CHEMICAL, Sinopec, CNPC, CNOOC, Fujia Group, FREP, Qingdao Lidong Chemical

Global Mixed Xylene Market by Product Type: Solvent Grade, Isomer Grade

Global Mixed Xylene Market by Application: Used as a solvent and raw material of paraxylene, Used as a solvent in the printing, rubber, leather industries and aviation gasoline additive, Used in the production of polymers, Used as a cleaning agent for steel

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Mixed Xylene market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Mixed Xylene market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Mixed Xylene market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Mixed Xylene market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Mixed Xylene market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Mixed Xylene market

Highlighting important trends of the global Mixed Xylene market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Mixed Xylene market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Mixed Xylene market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Mixed Xylene Market Overview

1.1 Mixed Xylene Product Overview

1.2 Mixed Xylene Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent Grade

1.2.2 Isomer Grade

1.3 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Mixed Xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Mixed Xylene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Mixed Xylene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Mixed Xylene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mixed Xylene Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mixed Xylene Industry

1.5.1.1 Mixed Xylene Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Mixed Xylene Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Mixed Xylene Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Mixed Xylene Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Mixed Xylene Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Mixed Xylene Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Mixed Xylene Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Mixed Xylene Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Mixed Xylene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mixed Xylene Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Mixed Xylene Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mixed Xylene as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mixed Xylene Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Mixed Xylene Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mixed Xylene Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Mixed Xylene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Mixed Xylene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Mixed Xylene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Mixed Xylene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Mixed Xylene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Mixed Xylene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Mixed Xylene by Application

4.1 Mixed Xylene Segment by Application

4.1.1 Used as a solvent and raw material of paraxylene

4.1.2 Used as a solvent in the printing, rubber, leather industries and aviation gasoline additive

4.1.3 Used in the production of polymers

4.1.4 Used as a cleaning agent for steel

4.2 Global Mixed Xylene Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Mixed Xylene Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Mixed Xylene Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Mixed Xylene Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Mixed Xylene by Application

4.5.2 Europe Mixed Xylene by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Mixed Xylene by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene by Application

5 North America Mixed Xylene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Mixed Xylene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Mixed Xylene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Mixed Xylene Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Mixed Xylene Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mixed Xylene Business

10.1 ExxonMobil

10.1.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.1.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.1.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.2 BP

10.2.1 BP Corporation Information

10.2.2 BP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BP Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ExxonMobil Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.2.5 BP Recent Development

10.3 SK global chemical

10.3.1 SK global chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 SK global chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SK global chemical Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SK global chemical Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.3.5 SK global chemical Recent Development

10.4 Total

10.4.1 Total Corporation Information

10.4.2 Total Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Total Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Total Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.4.5 Total Recent Development

10.5 Shell

10.5.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Shell Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shell Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.5.5 Shell Recent Development

10.6 Taiyo Oil

10.6.1 Taiyo Oil Corporation Information

10.6.2 Taiyo Oil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Taiyo Oil Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Taiyo Oil Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.6.5 Taiyo Oil Recent Development

10.7 Idemitsu

10.7.1 Idemitsu Corporation Information

10.7.2 Idemitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Idemitsu Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Idemitsu Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.7.5 Idemitsu Recent Development

10.8 COSMO OIL

10.8.1 COSMO OIL Corporation Information

10.8.2 COSMO OIL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 COSMO OIL Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 COSMO OIL Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.8.5 COSMO OIL Recent Development

10.9 Citgo

10.9.1 Citgo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Citgo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Citgo Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Citgo Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.9.5 Citgo Recent Development

10.10 Valero

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Mixed Xylene Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Valero Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Valero Recent Development

10.11 GS Caltex

10.11.1 GS Caltex Corporation Information

10.11.2 GS Caltex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 GS Caltex Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 GS Caltex Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.11.5 GS Caltex Recent Development

10.12 PEMEX

10.12.1 PEMEX Corporation Information

10.12.2 PEMEX Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 PEMEX Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 PEMEX Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.12.5 PEMEX Recent Development

10.13 MRPL

10.13.1 MRPL Corporation Information

10.13.2 MRPL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 MRPL Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 MRPL Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.13.5 MRPL Recent Development

10.14 Galp Energia

10.14.1 Galp Energia Corporation Information

10.14.2 Galp Energia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Galp Energia Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Galp Energia Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.14.5 Galp Energia Recent Development

10.15 Marathon Petroleum Corporation

10.15.1 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Corporation Information

10.15.2 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.15.5 Marathon Petroleum Corporation Recent Development

10.16 YNCC

10.16.1 YNCC Corporation Information

10.16.2 YNCC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 YNCC Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 YNCC Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.16.5 YNCC Recent Development

10.17 YPF

10.17.1 YPF Corporation Information

10.17.2 YPF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 YPF Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 YPF Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.17.5 YPF Recent Development

10.18 LOTTE CHEMICAL

10.18.1 LOTTE CHEMICAL Corporation Information

10.18.2 LOTTE CHEMICAL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 LOTTE CHEMICAL Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 LOTTE CHEMICAL Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.18.5 LOTTE CHEMICAL Recent Development

10.19 Sinopec

10.19.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Sinopec Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Sinopec Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.19.5 Sinopec Recent Development

10.20 CNPC

10.20.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.20.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 CNPC Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 CNPC Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.20.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.21 CNOOC

10.21.1 CNOOC Corporation Information

10.21.2 CNOOC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 CNOOC Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 CNOOC Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.21.5 CNOOC Recent Development

10.22 Fujia Group

10.22.1 Fujia Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Fujia Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Fujia Group Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Fujia Group Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.22.5 Fujia Group Recent Development

10.23 FREP

10.23.1 FREP Corporation Information

10.23.2 FREP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 FREP Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 FREP Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.23.5 FREP Recent Development

10.24 Qingdao Lidong Chemical

10.24.1 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Corporation Information

10.24.2 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Mixed Xylene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Mixed Xylene Products Offered

10.24.5 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Recent Development

11 Mixed Xylene Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Mixed Xylene Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Mixed Xylene Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

