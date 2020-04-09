Nutraceuticals Market 2020, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025

According to the new report published by IMARC Group, the global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach a value of US$ 423.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025. Nutraceuticals are food products that provide health benefits in addition to the basic nutrients present in foods. Some of the common nutraceutical products fall under the categories of dietary supplements, and medicinal and functional foods.

Market Trends

Nutraceuticals have antioxidants that counteract free radicals and help in preventing various pathological complications, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis and neurological disorders. The rising incidences of chronic diseases have further prompted consumers to incorporate nutraceuticals in their dietary regimes since they contain natural, safer and healthier ingredients as compared to chemically derived products. Moreover, several leading players are focusing on the development of functional foods and beverages, as well as innovative products that will help to maintain and promote the day-to-day wellbeing of individuals. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, launched BODYMAINTÉ Jelly that is a conditioning food formulated with lactic acid bacteria B240 to prevent deterioration in the physical conditions of athletes under rigorous training.

The report has examined the global nutraceuticals market on the basis of:

Type:

Personalised Foods

Personalised Beverages

Region:

United States

China

Mexico

Japan

Brazil

United Kingdom

Major Manufacturers:

PepsiCo Inc.

Coca Cola

Otsuka

Yakult Honsha

Danone

GlaxoSmithKline

Cadbury

Morinaga

Nestlé

Kirin Brewery

