Nutraceuticals Market 2020, Global Industry Overview, Sales Revenue, Demand and Forecast by 2025
According to the new report published by IMARC Group, the global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach a value of US$ 423.2 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2020-2025. Nutraceuticals are food products that provide health benefits in addition to the basic nutrients present in foods. Some of the common nutraceutical products fall under the categories of dietary supplements, and medicinal and functional foods.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market/requestsample
Market Trends
Nutraceuticals have antioxidants that counteract free radicals and help in preventing various pathological complications, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis and neurological disorders. The rising incidences of chronic diseases have further prompted consumers to incorporate nutraceuticals in their dietary regimes since they contain natural, safer and healthier ingredients as compared to chemically derived products. Moreover, several leading players are focusing on the development of functional foods and beverages, as well as innovative products that will help to maintain and promote the day-to-day wellbeing of individuals. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, launched BODYMAINTÉ Jelly that is a conditioning food formulated with lactic acid bacteria B240 to prevent deterioration in the physical conditions of athletes under rigorous training.
View Report TOC, Figures and Tables: https://www.imarcgroup.com/global-nutraceuticals-market
The report has examined the global nutraceuticals market on the basis of:
Type:
Personalised Foods
Personalised Beverages
Region:
United States
China
Mexico
Japan
Brazil
United Kingdom
Major Manufacturers:
PepsiCo Inc.
Coca Cola
Otsuka
Yakult Honsha
Danone
GlaxoSmithKline
Cadbury
Morinaga
Nestlé
Kirin Brewery
Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=538&flag=C
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
Browse related reports:
North American Whey Protein Market
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.