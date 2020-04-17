Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Growth, Regional Analysis, Segments, Region and Forecasts 2020-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1636490/global-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market

Leading players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market.

The major players that are operating in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market are: Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Energex Tube (JMC), Northwest Pipe, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys & Services, TPCO

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Product Type: Casing, Tubing, Line Pipe, Drill Pipe

Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market

Highlighting important trends of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1636490/global-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market

Table Of Content

1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Overview

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Overview

1.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Casing

1.2.2 Tubing

1.2.3 Line Pipe

1.2.4 Drill Pipe

1.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industry

1.5.1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

4.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Onshore

4.1.2 Offshore

4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) by Application

5 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Business

10.1 Tenaris

10.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tenaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.1.5 Tenaris Recent Development

10.2 Vallourec

10.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Vallourec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.2.5 Vallourec Recent Development

10.3 TMK Group

10.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 TMK Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.3.5 TMK Group Recent Development

10.4 ArcelorMittal

10.4.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

10.4.2 ArcelorMittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.4.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

10.5 SANDVIK

10.5.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information

10.5.2 SANDVIK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.5.5 SANDVIK Recent Development

10.6 Energex Tube (JMC)

10.6.1 Energex Tube (JMC) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Energex Tube (JMC) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Energex Tube (JMC) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Energex Tube (JMC) Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.6.5 Energex Tube (JMC) Recent Development

10.7 Northwest Pipe

10.7.1 Northwest Pipe Corporation Information

10.7.2 Northwest Pipe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Northwest Pipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Northwest Pipe Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.7.5 Northwest Pipe Recent Development

10.8 SB international Inc

10.8.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information

10.8.2 SB international Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.8.5 SB international Inc Recent Development

10.9 Continental Alloys & Services

10.9.1 Continental Alloys & Services Corporation Information

10.9.2 Continental Alloys & Services Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Continental Alloys & Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Continental Alloys & Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

10.9.5 Continental Alloys & Services Recent Development

10.10 TPCO

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TPCO Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TPCO Recent Development

11 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.