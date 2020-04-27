PC/ABS Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026| Covestro, SABIC, Teijin, Trinseo, Mitsubishi, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Chi Mei, LG Chemical
Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “PC/ABS Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the PC/ABS Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
If you are looking for the best route to enter or establish your business in the global PC/ABS market, you can use our report that offers top market analysis and advice. Our route-to-market analytics will help you to maximize your revenue generation. We have sufficient domain knowledge and expertise in supply chain management to provide the best route-to-market analytics. Furthermore, our analysts are experts in providing in-depth market analysis, which means you will be exposed to some great insights into critical aspects of the global PC/ABS market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global PC/ABS Market Research Report: Covestro, SABIC, Teijin, Trinseo, Mitsubishi, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Chi Mei, LG Chemical, FCFC, Daicel, RTP, PolyOne, Gardiner Compounds, Ever Plastic, KUMHO-SUNNY, Kingfa Science and Technology, Silver Age Sci & Tech, Juner, PRET Composites, Qingdao Gon Science & Technology, WOTE, Fu-day New Material Technology, Kitech, Fuheng New Material, Selon, DELLON, Kangxi Plastic Technology, Falaixin Plasifying, Polyrocks Chemical, Nanjing Lihan Chemical
Global PC/ABS Market Segmentation by Product: General Grade, Flame Retardant Grade, Others
Global PC/ABS Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive, Appliance, Electronics, Industrial Parts, Healthcare Parts, Others
The encyclopedic research study offers analysis that will help you to optimally manage your business portfolio as you take a multi-level strategic approach. The report focuses on downstream and upstream growth prospects, the benchmarking of business segments to allow selections on the basis of long-term growth, and micro-level as well as macro-level analysis of the global PC/ABS market. We also provide granular level analysis where segments are analyzed on a singular level while offering key market forecasts, estimations, and analysis.
The report can also be used as a resource for distribution network management and partner selection. Starting with the dissection of the industry value chain, we provide complete research on distribution and vendor management. Our research will help you to minimize distribution costs and also help you with selection as we benchmark vendors. You will be able to identify appropriate vendors and channel partners and find earning and profit margin opportunities across the global PC/ABS market with the help of backward and forward integration. In addition, we provide insights about key market players of the global PC/ABS market and their presence in the distribution network.
Key Questions Answered
- What is the size and CAGR of the global PC/ABS market?
- Which are the leading segments of the global PC/ABS market?
- What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
- What is the nature of competition in the global PC/ABS market?
- How will the global PC/ABS market advance in the coming years?
- What are the main strategies adopted in the global PC/ABS market?
Table Of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PC/ABS Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key PC/ABS Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 General Grade
1.4.3 Flame Retardant Grade
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Automotive
1.5.3 Appliance
1.5.4 Electronics
1.5.5 Industrial Parts
1.5.6 Healthcare Parts
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): PC/ABS Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the PC/ABS Industry
1.6.1.1 PC/ABS Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and PC/ABS Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for PC/ABS Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global PC/ABS Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global PC/ABS Sales 2015-2026
2.2 PC/ABS Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global PC/ABS Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global PC/ABS Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global PC/ABS Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 PC/ABS Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 PC/ABS Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 PC/ABS Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 PC/ABS Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 PC/ABS Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 PC/ABS Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global PC/ABS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PC/ABS Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global PC/ABS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 PC/ABS Price by Manufacturers
3.4 PC/ABS Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 PC/ABS Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers PC/ABS Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PC/ABS Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global PC/ABS Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 PC/ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global PC/ABS Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 PC/ABS Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global PC/ABS Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global PC/ABS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global PC/ABS Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 PC/ABS Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global PC/ABS Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global PC/ABS Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America PC/ABS by Country
6.1.1 North America PC/ABS Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America PC/ABS Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PC/ABS by Country
7.1.1 Europe PC/ABS Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe PC/ABS Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific PC/ABS by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America PC/ABS by Country
9.1.1 Latin America PC/ABS Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America PC/ABS Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Covestro
11.1.1 Covestro Corporation Information
11.1.2 Covestro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Covestro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Covestro PC/ABS Products Offered
11.1.5 Covestro Recent Development
11.2 SABIC
11.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information
11.2.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 SABIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 SABIC PC/ABS Products Offered
11.2.5 SABIC Recent Development
11.3 Teijin
11.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information
11.3.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Teijin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Teijin PC/ABS Products Offered
11.3.5 Teijin Recent Development
11.4 Trinseo
11.4.1 Trinseo Corporation Information
11.4.2 Trinseo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Trinseo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Trinseo PC/ABS Products Offered
11.4.5 Trinseo Recent Development
11.5 Mitsubishi
11.5.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information
11.5.2 Mitsubishi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Mitsubishi PC/ABS Products Offered
11.5.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development
11.6 LOTTE Advanced Materials
11.6.1 LOTTE Advanced Materials Corporation Information
11.6.2 LOTTE Advanced Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 LOTTE Advanced Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 LOTTE Advanced Materials PC/ABS Products Offered
11.6.5 LOTTE Advanced Materials Recent Development
11.7 Chi Mei
11.7.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information
11.7.2 Chi Mei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Chi Mei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Chi Mei PC/ABS Products Offered
11.7.5 Chi Mei Recent Development
11.8 LG Chemical
11.8.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information
11.8.2 LG Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 LG Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 LG Chemical PC/ABS Products Offered
11.8.5 LG Chemical Recent Development
11.9 FCFC
11.9.1 FCFC Corporation Information
11.9.2 FCFC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 FCFC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 FCFC PC/ABS Products Offered
11.9.5 FCFC Recent Development
11.10 Daicel
11.10.1 Daicel Corporation Information
11.10.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Daicel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Daicel PC/ABS Products Offered
11.10.5 Daicel Recent Development
11.12 PolyOne
11.12.1 PolyOne Corporation Information
11.12.2 PolyOne Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 PolyOne Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 PolyOne Products Offered
11.12.5 PolyOne Recent Development
11.13 Gardiner Compounds
11.13.1 Gardiner Compounds Corporation Information
11.13.2 Gardiner Compounds Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Gardiner Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Gardiner Compounds Products Offered
11.13.5 Gardiner Compounds Recent Development
11.14 Ever Plastic
11.14.1 Ever Plastic Corporation Information
11.14.2 Ever Plastic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Ever Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Ever Plastic Products Offered
11.14.5 Ever Plastic Recent Development
11.15 KUMHO-SUNNY
11.15.1 KUMHO-SUNNY Corporation Information
11.15.2 KUMHO-SUNNY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 KUMHO-SUNNY Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 KUMHO-SUNNY Products Offered
11.15.5 KUMHO-SUNNY Recent Development
11.16 Kingfa Science and Technology
11.16.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information
11.16.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Products Offered
11.16.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Recent Development
11.17 Silver Age Sci & Tech
11.17.1 Silver Age Sci & Tech Corporation Information
11.17.2 Silver Age Sci & Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 Silver Age Sci & Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 Silver Age Sci & Tech Products Offered
11.17.5 Silver Age Sci & Tech Recent Development
11.18 Juner
11.18.1 Juner Corporation Information
11.18.2 Juner Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.18.3 Juner Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.18.4 Juner Products Offered
11.18.5 Juner Recent Development
11.19 PRET Composites
11.19.1 PRET Composites Corporation Information
11.19.2 PRET Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.19.3 PRET Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.19.4 PRET Composites Products Offered
11.19.5 PRET Composites Recent Development
11.20 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology
11.20.1 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Corporation Information
11.20.2 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.20.3 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.20.4 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Products Offered
11.20.5 Qingdao Gon Science & Technology Recent Development
11.21 WOTE
11.21.1 WOTE Corporation Information
11.21.2 WOTE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.21.3 WOTE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.21.4 WOTE Products Offered
11.21.5 WOTE Recent Development
11.22 Fu-day New Material Technology
11.22.1 Fu-day New Material Technology Corporation Information
11.22.2 Fu-day New Material Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.22.3 Fu-day New Material Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.22.4 Fu-day New Material Technology Products Offered
11.22.5 Fu-day New Material Technology Recent Development
11.23 Kitech
11.23.1 Kitech Corporation Information
11.23.2 Kitech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.23.3 Kitech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.23.4 Kitech Products Offered
11.23.5 Kitech Recent Development
11.24 Fuheng New Material
11.24.1 Fuheng New Material Corporation Information
11.24.2 Fuheng New Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.24.3 Fuheng New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.24.4 Fuheng New Material Products Offered
11.24.5 Fuheng New Material Recent Development
11.25 Selon
11.25.1 Selon Corporation Information
11.25.2 Selon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.25.3 Selon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.25.4 Selon Products Offered
11.25.5 Selon Recent Development
11.26 DELLON
11.26.1 DELLON Corporation Information
11.26.2 DELLON Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.26.3 DELLON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.26.4 DELLON Products Offered
11.26.5 DELLON Recent Development
11.27 Kangxi Plastic Technology
11.27.1 Kangxi Plastic Technology Corporation Information
11.27.2 Kangxi Plastic Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.27.3 Kangxi Plastic Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.27.4 Kangxi Plastic Technology Products Offered
11.27.5 Kangxi Plastic Technology Recent Development
11.28 Falaixin Plasifying
11.28.1 Falaixin Plasifying Corporation Information
11.28.2 Falaixin Plasifying Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.28.3 Falaixin Plasifying Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.28.4 Falaixin Plasifying Products Offered
11.28.5 Falaixin Plasifying Recent Development
11.29 Polyrocks Chemical
11.29.1 Polyrocks Chemical Corporation Information
11.29.2 Polyrocks Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.29.3 Polyrocks Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.29.4 Polyrocks Chemical Products Offered
11.29.5 Polyrocks Chemical Recent Development
11.30 Nanjing Lihan Chemical
11.30.1 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Corporation Information
11.30.2 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.30.3 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.30.4 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Products Offered
11.30.5 Nanjing Lihan Chemical Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 PC/ABS Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global PC/ABS Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global PC/ABS Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America PC/ABS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: PC/ABS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: PC/ABS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe PC/ABS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: PC/ABS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: PC/ABS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific PC/ABS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: PC/ABS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: PC/ABS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America PC/ABS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: PC/ABS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: PC/ABS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa PC/ABS Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: PC/ABS Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: PC/ABS Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: PC/ABS Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key PC/ABS Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 PC/ABS Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
