Pentane Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026| Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Pentane Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Pentane market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Pentane market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Pentane market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Pentane market.

Leading players of the global Pentane market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pentane market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pentane market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pentane market.

The major players that are operating in the global Pentane market are: Shell, Phillips 66, CNPC, ExxonMobil Chemical, TOP Solvent, Junyuan Petroleum Group, South Hampton Resources, Aeropres Corporation, Diversified CPC, Rizhao Changlian

Global Pentane Market by Product Type: Pentane 85/15, Pentane 80/20, Pentane 70/30, Pentane 60/40, Pentane 50/50, Pentane 20/80, Others

Global Pentane Market by Application: EPS Blowing Agent, Electronic Cleaning, Chemical Solvent, Aerosol Propellant, Others

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Pentane market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Pentane market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Pentane market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Pentane market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Pentane market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Pentane market

Highlighting important trends of the global Pentane market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Pentane market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Pentane market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Pentane Market Overview

1.1 Pentane Product Overview

1.2 Pentane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pentane 85/15

1.2.2 Pentane 80/20

1.2.3 Pentane 70/30

1.2.4 Pentane 60/40

1.2.5 Pentane 50/50

1.2.6 Pentane 20/80

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global Pentane Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pentane Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pentane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pentane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Pentane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Pentane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pentane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pentane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pentane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pentane Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pentane Industry

1.5.1.1 Pentane Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Pentane Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Pentane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Pentane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pentane Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pentane Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pentane Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pentane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pentane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pentane Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pentane Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pentane as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pentane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pentane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pentane Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pentane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pentane Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pentane Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pentane Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pentane Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pentane Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pentane Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pentane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pentane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Pentane by Application

4.1 Pentane Segment by Application

4.1.1 EPS Blowing Agent

4.1.2 Electronic Cleaning

4.1.3 Chemical Solvent

4.1.4 Aerosol Propellant

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Pentane Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pentane Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pentane Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pentane Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pentane by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pentane by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pentane by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pentane by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pentane by Application

5 North America Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pentane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pentane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pentane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Pentane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pentane Business

10.1 Shell

10.1.1 Shell Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Shell Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Shell Pentane Products Offered

10.1.5 Shell Recent Development

10.2 Phillips 66

10.2.1 Phillips 66 Corporation Information

10.2.2 Phillips 66 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Phillips 66 Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Shell Pentane Products Offered

10.2.5 Phillips 66 Recent Development

10.3 CNPC

10.3.1 CNPC Corporation Information

10.3.2 CNPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 CNPC Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 CNPC Pentane Products Offered

10.3.5 CNPC Recent Development

10.4 ExxonMobil Chemical

10.4.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Pentane Products Offered

10.4.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

10.5 TOP Solvent

10.5.1 TOP Solvent Corporation Information

10.5.2 TOP Solvent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 TOP Solvent Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 TOP Solvent Pentane Products Offered

10.5.5 TOP Solvent Recent Development

10.6 Junyuan Petroleum Group

10.6.1 Junyuan Petroleum Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Junyuan Petroleum Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Junyuan Petroleum Group Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Junyuan Petroleum Group Pentane Products Offered

10.6.5 Junyuan Petroleum Group Recent Development

10.7 South Hampton Resources

10.7.1 South Hampton Resources Corporation Information

10.7.2 South Hampton Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 South Hampton Resources Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 South Hampton Resources Pentane Products Offered

10.7.5 South Hampton Resources Recent Development

10.8 Aeropres Corporation

10.8.1 Aeropres Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Aeropres Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Aeropres Corporation Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Aeropres Corporation Pentane Products Offered

10.8.5 Aeropres Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Diversified CPC

10.9.1 Diversified CPC Corporation Information

10.9.2 Diversified CPC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Diversified CPC Pentane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Diversified CPC Pentane Products Offered

10.9.5 Diversified CPC Recent Development

10.10 Rizhao Changlian

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pentane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Rizhao Changlian Pentane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Rizhao Changlian Recent Development

11 Pentane Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pentane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pentane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.