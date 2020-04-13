Perfume Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report, the global perfume market reached a value of around US$ 39 Billion in 2018. The global perfume market value is projected to reach US$ 48 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.6% over the forecast period. A perfume is a combination of essential oils and aroma compounds which gives a pleasant smell to an individual’s body. Plants like sandalwood, rosemary, jasmine, cinnamon and rose are the primary sources of essential oils which provide a distinctive aroma to a perfume. Apart from this, various natural ingredients like flowers, grasses, spices, fruits, woods, roots, resins, balsams, leaves, gums and animal secretions are also used in perfume production. In addition to this, several synthetic compounds, alcohol and water are employed as additives.

Global Perfume Market Trends:

A rise in the trend of personal grooming amongst the young generation has been witnessed which is increasing the demand for exotic and youth-oriented fragrances. Additionally, inflating disposable incomes and increasing urbanization have led to rapid changes in the lifestyles of the urban population. These factors are propelling the sales of luxury goods including perfumes. Moreover, several manufacturers are offering high-quality products at affordable prices to target the mass market which is catalyzing the growth of the perfume industry across the globe. They are also improving the product packaging by introducing fragrances in rollerballs and mini bottle sprays. Further, the capital investment required for setting up a perfume manufacturing plant is relatively low which is attracting new entrants.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

1. Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

2.Avon Products Inc. (NYSE: AVP)

3. Natura Cosméticos SA (BVMF: NATU3)

4. Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY)

5. Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL)

6. LVMH (OTCMKTS: LVMUY)

7. Chanel SA, L’Oréal Groupe

8. Botica Comercial Farmacêutica Ltda.

