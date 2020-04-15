Personal Lubricants Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Personal Lubricants market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Personal Lubricants market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Personal Lubricants market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Personal Lubricants market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Personal Lubricants market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Personal Lubricants market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Personal Lubricants Market Research Report: Durex, K-Y, Church & Dwight, Astroglide

Global Personal Lubricants Market by Type: Water Based, Silicone Based, Oil Based

Global Personal Lubricants Market by Application: Sexual life, Other

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Personal Lubricants market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Personal Lubricants market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Personal Lubricants market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Personal Lubricants market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Personal Lubricants market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Personal Lubricants market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Personal Lubricants market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Personal Lubricants market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Personal Lubricants market?

Table Of Content

1 Personal Lubricants Market Overview

1.1 Personal Lubricants Product Overview

1.2 Personal Lubricants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Water Based

1.2.2 Silicone Based

1.2.3 Oil Based

1.3 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Personal Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Personal Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Personal Lubricants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Personal Lubricants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Lubricants Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Lubricants Industry

1.5.1.1 Personal Lubricants Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Personal Lubricants Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Personal Lubricants Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Personal Lubricants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Personal Lubricants Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Personal Lubricants Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Personal Lubricants Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Personal Lubricants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Personal Lubricants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Personal Lubricants Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Personal Lubricants Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Personal Lubricants as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Personal Lubricants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Personal Lubricants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Personal Lubricants Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Personal Lubricants Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Personal Lubricants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Personal Lubricants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Personal Lubricants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Personal Lubricants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Personal Lubricants by Application

4.1 Personal Lubricants Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sexual life

4.1.2 Other

4.2 Global Personal Lubricants Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Personal Lubricants Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Personal Lubricants Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Personal Lubricants Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Personal Lubricants by Application

4.5.2 Europe Personal Lubricants by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Personal Lubricants by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants by Application

5 North America Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Lubricants Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Personal Lubricants Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Personal Lubricants Business

10.1 Durex

10.1.1 Durex Corporation Information

10.1.2 Durex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Durex Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Durex Personal Lubricants Products Offered

10.1.5 Durex Recent Development

10.2 K-Y

10.2.1 K-Y Corporation Information

10.2.2 K-Y Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 K-Y Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Durex Personal Lubricants Products Offered

10.2.5 K-Y Recent Development

10.3 Church & Dwight

10.3.1 Church & Dwight Corporation Information

10.3.2 Church & Dwight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Church & Dwight Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Church & Dwight Personal Lubricants Products Offered

10.3.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

10.4 Astroglide

10.4.1 Astroglide Corporation Information

10.4.2 Astroglide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Astroglide Personal Lubricants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Astroglide Personal Lubricants Products Offered

10.4.5 Astroglide Recent Development

…

11 Personal Lubricants Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Personal Lubricants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Personal Lubricants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

